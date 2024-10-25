Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: IND Eye Big, Long Batting Outing In Pune

Catch all the live action from the second of the three-match Test series between India and New Zealand from the MCA Stadium in Pune. Follow scores and updates of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 here

Outlook Sports Desk
25 October 2024
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar (left) celebrates a wicket as Virat Kohli looks on. Photo: AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune. After a through entertaining day of cricket and a career-best outing for Washington Sundar, India will be eyeing to bat big and long on the second day after losing skipper Rohit Sharma early in their innings. Follow scores and updates of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 here.
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Action Soon

It is a pleasant morning in Pune and things are going as planned without any disturbance from the weather. The pitch has some grip and bowlers might try to use the most of that. Tim Southee was the first seamer to take a wicket on Day 1 as he dismissed the Indian captain for a duck. India are 16/1 after 11 overs and will resume their batting soon.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Pune Weather Forecast

The weather is currently cloudy in Pune's MCA Stadium and the temperature is around 20 degrees Celsius which is set to increase as the hours will pass. It will be a clear day for play and the temperature will decline as night approaches.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Where To Watch Live Streaming

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.

The live streaming of the second Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: When Does Action Begin?

The second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand is being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and the action will start at its scheduled time which is 9:30 am IST.

