India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Pune Weather Forecast

India are playing New Zealand in the second Test match at MCA Stadium in Pune. Here are the live streaming and weather forecast for the second day of the second Test match between India and New Zealand

New Zealands Tim Southee, right, celebrates the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. AP Photo
New Zealand's Tim Southee, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, during day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India are up against New Zealand in the second Test match of the bilateral series at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The second day of the Test match will be played on Friday. (Day 2 Blog | More Cricket News)

New Zealand batted first after winning the toss and made 259 runs in the first innings thanks to Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's gritty half-centuries.

Indian spinners took all wickets as Ravichandran Ashwin took three and returning to Test cricket after three years, Washington Sundar claimed seven wickets in the innings which is his best bowling figure as well.

India also lost the wicket of their captain Rohit Sharma early on the opening day and Shubman Gill along with Yashasvi Jaiswal are unbeaten at the crease. They will be eyeing for a big total in the first inning.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2 Weather Report

IND Vs NZ 2nd Test day 2 weather forecast Pune
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2 - Weather forecast, Pune. Photo: Screengrab
The weather is currently cloudy in Pune's MCA Stadium and the temperature is around 20 degrees Celsius which is set to increase as the hours will pass. It will be a clear day for play and the temperature will decline as night approaches.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2 - Hourly Weather Forecast

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2 - Hourly Weather Forecast, Pune
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2 - Hourly Weather Forecast, Pune. Photo: Screengrab
Live Streaming Details For India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2

When to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 action?

The second Test between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune from October 24-28. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on all days.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 action on TV?

The second Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.

Where to live stream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 action?

The live streaming of the second Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test - Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

