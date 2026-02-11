NED Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's Netherlands V Namibia Match?

Netherlands V Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check who won yesterday's NED vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match, that was played in Delhi

Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Scott Edwards
Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards, left and Netherlands' Bas de Leede walks out of the field after their win over Namibia during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Bas de Leede was at the heart of NED's victory over NAM

  • This match was Namibia's first outing of the tournament

  • Netherlands next play the USA in Chennai on Friday

Bas de Leede hit an assured 72 as the Netherlands kept their Super 8 hopes alive in the men's T20 World Cup with a confident seven-wicket win against Namibia in their Group A match on Tuesday, bouncing back from a painful defeat to Pakistan from a strong position.

The Netherlands produced a tidy, disciplined bowling performance to restrict Namibia to a modest 156 for 8 in the clash between the associate nations despite a spirited middle-overs recovery from the African side.

This is Namibia's first outing of the tournament, and it showed in patches. Short of match time in recent weeks, with their last T20I being that last-ball win over South Africa in October 2025, they took time to find rhythm.

With the Indian team not involved, the stands were sparsely populated, but the cricket on display was of good quality.

Jan Frynlinck (30) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) revived the Namibian innings with their steady 50-run stand after an early setback while JJ Smit (22) provided fireworks down the order. However, the late flourish did not come for Namibia as they settled for a modest total on a sporty wicket.

Bas de Leede, who remained unbeaten, and Colin Ackermann (32) did the bulk of scoring after opener Mochale Levitt (28) provided a quick start as Netherlands overhauled the target without fuss.

Netherlands next play the USA in Chennai on Friday while Namibia have a tough test against hosts India at the same venue on Thursday.

The Dutch, who had lost to Pakistan in Colombo after dictating terms for large parts of the match, showed far greater composure this time. After losing Max O'Dowd (7) early, Levitt provided early momentum with a brisk innings before falling in the powerplay.

Ackermann steadied the innings with a fluent 32, forging a vital stand with Bas de Leede.

De Leede anchored the chase with a measured knock off 48 balls, mixing caution with aggression. He hit nine boundaries, including four sixes.

Skipper Scott Edwards finished things off in style, scoring an unbeaten 18, as the Netherlands reached 159 for three in 18 overs. Namibia's bowlers struggled to contain the Dutch middle order once the platform was set.

Earlier, the Dutch set the tone early. Pacer Logan van Beek (2/13) hit the deck hard with the new ball, while off-spinner Aryan Dutt (1/13) bowled a probing, miserly spell that choked the scoring.

Dutt provided the first breakthrough when he lured Nikolaas Davin Steenkamp (6) down the track. Steenkamp walked forward to negate the spin but missed the line and length completely, allowing Scott Edwards to complete a sharp stumping.

The Netherlands largely controlled the powerplay, conceding just 29 runs in the first five overs. Namibia managed only one maximum in that phase, Frylinck briefly breaking the shackles by pulling Klaassen for six.

Seeing the impact Dutt was making, Dutch skipper Edwards introduced Colin Ackermann, but the off-break bowler was handled confidently. Loftie-Eatonm (40) hammered him straight down the ground for six, while Frylinck followed up with a crisp cover drive for four.

The pair added a valuable 50-run stand, but with runs still at a premium, van Beek returned to break it, inducing Frylinck to edge behind.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, fresh at the crease, then provided the spark the innings needed. He unfurled a fluent display against Tim van der Gugten, creaming 16 runs from one over to push Namibia past 100 in the 13th.

Edwards responded with smart captaincy, rotating his bowlers, mixing pace and spin, and using as many as eight bowling options to prevent momentum from building.

The Netherlands needed Loftie-Eaton to bat deep, and van Beek delivered again, removing the set batter to redeem himself after his expensive penultimate over against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

JJ Smit (22) briefly threatened a late surge, lofting Roelof van der Merwe for back-to-back sixes, but Bas de Leede cut short the cameo, clipping the bail with a quicker delivery. Without a final flourish, Namibia were forced to settle for a below-par total, one the Netherlands will back themselves to chase.

