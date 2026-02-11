2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 4 Events At Cortina

13/19

Silver medalist Ben Ogden, of the United States, does a back flip from the podium while gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, and bronze medalist Oskar Opstad Vike, also of Norway, right, look on after the cross-country skiing men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka