2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 4 Events At Cortina
The U.S. women’s hockey team so thoroughly overwhelmed rival Canada that coach John Wroblewski issued a reminder that the 5-0 victory still left the Americans a long way from Olympic gold. This was just a preliminary-round meeting between the sport’s two global powers. The gold-medal game isn’t until Feb. 19. The Americans are three wins away from a third gold medal after their lopsided victory over a Canadian team missing its captain, and clinched first place in Group A entering the quarterfinals. It was a performance that continued confirming why the U.S. entered the tournament as favorites. This gallery showcases top photos from Day 4 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics taken by Associated Press photographers.
