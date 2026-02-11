2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 4 Events At Cortina

The U.S. women’s hockey team so thoroughly overwhelmed rival Canada that coach John Wroblewski issued a reminder that the 5-0 victory still left the Americans a long way from Olympic gold. This was just a preliminary-round meeting between the sport’s two global powers. The gold-medal game isn’t until Feb. 19. The Americans are three wins away from a third gold medal after their lopsided victory over a Canadian team missing its captain, and clinched first place in Group A entering the quarterfinals. It was a performance that continued confirming why the U.S. entered the tournament as favorites. This gallery showcases top photos from Day 4 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics taken by Associated Press photographers.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating Corinne Stoddard
Corinne Stoddard of the United States wipes out as Xinran Wang of the People's Republic of China moves past to win while competing in the women's 500 meter short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
1/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard Ryusei Yamada
Japan's Ryusei Yamada practices during a snowboarding halfpipe training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating Arianna Fontana
Arianna Fontana of Italy celebrates after Team Italy takes the gold medal in the team mixed relay short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Julia Kern
Julia Kern, of the United States reacts after crossing the finish line in a semifinal of the cross-country skiing women's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling Rasmus Wranaa and Isabella Wranaa
Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa and Isabella Wranaa celebrate after winning the gold medal mixed doubles curling match against USA, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Misper Apawu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing Katharina Huber
Austria's Katharina Huber speeds down the course during an alpine ski, slalom portion of a women's team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/19
Giovanni Bresadola Milan Cortina Olympics Ski Jumping
Giovanni Bresadola, of Italy, soars through the air during the ski jumping mixed team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Japan's Rei Halloran makes a save during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between Japan and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/19
Birk Ruud Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Norway's Birk Ruud competes during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Linn Svahn
Linn Svahn, of Sweden, crosses the finish line ahead of Jonna Sundling, also of Sweden, to win the gold medal in cross-country skiing women's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/19
Mikaela Shiffrin Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin at the finish area during an alpine ski, slalom portion of a women's team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating Pietro Sighel
Pietro Sighel of Italy, right, leads his heat while competing in the men's 1000 meter short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Oskar Opstad Vike
Oskar Opstad Vike, of Norway, celebrates with fans after winning the bronze medal in the cross-country skiing men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
Silver medalist Ben Ogden, of the United States, does a back flip from the podium while gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, and bronze medalist Oskar Opstad Vike, also of Norway, right, look on after the cross-country skiing men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon Sondre Slettemark
Sondre Slettemark, of Denmark, competes in the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Skeleton Amedeo Bagnis
Italy's Amedeo Bagnis arrives at the finish during a men's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, from right, Ben Ogden, of the United States, and Oskar Opstad Vike, of Norway, compete in the final of the cross-country skiing men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
Gold medalist Linn Svahn, of Sweden, center, hugs silver medalist Jonna Sundling, right, and bronze medalist Maja Dahlqvist, both also of Sweden, after the cross-country skiing women's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Line judge Sarah Buckner stands as players run during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/19
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Deniss Vasiljevs
Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia competes during the men's figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas, Afghans Heads To Another Super Over

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  2. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  5. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder