England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Both Teams Eye Back-To-Back Wins

ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match 15 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 11, 2026

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
England cricketers celebrating victory against Nepal in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash. T20WorldCup/X
ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 15 of the T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. ENG had a scare against Nepal but they eventually kept their nerve and won the match by 4 runs. Their batters looked in good touch in the first match which is a positive sign for them but their two of the most reliable bowlers - Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer went for runs which would worry their management, especially coming up against Windies who are known for their hitting prowess. On the other hand, WI also registered a win against Scotland in their first match but their bowling looks a bit then. If they want to beat this strong England side, then their bowlers need to stand up and bowl well at the Wankhede Stadium.
ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Group C Standing

West Indies are at the top spot in Group D after winning their first match against Scotland by 35 runs, while England are at the 3rd spot as they just scrape past Nepal by 4 runs in their first fixture.

ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Streaming Details

The match 15 between England and West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Hostar app. The toss will take play at 6:30 PM IST, while the action starts at 7:00.

ENG Vs WI LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup between England and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

  England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Both Teams Eye Back-To-Back Wins

