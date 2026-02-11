Australia Vs Ireland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh's Aussies Open Tournament Against IRE
Australia Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates and live score from the AUS vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Match 14, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on February 11, 2026
Hello and welcome to yet another fixture at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 where Australia face Ireland in match 14 on February 11 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Aussies Australia have a powerful batting lineup and a well-rounded squad, but a recent 3-0 loss to Pakistan in their latest T20I series, would have damaged their morale. Elsewhere, the Irish lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in their previous outing, but notable performances from Harry Tector (40 runs) and George Dockrell (2 wickets) showed they can give a fight on any day. Catch the play-by-play updates and live score from the AUS vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Match 14, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on February 11, 2026
LIVE UPDATES
AUS vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: H2H
Total matches: 2
Australia won: 2
Ireland won: 0
No result: 0
AUS vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Australia squad:Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David
Ireland squad:Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young