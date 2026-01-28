India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya Hits Bullseye To Run Out Mitchell Santner

The turning point arrived in the 17th over when Mitchell Santner fell to a stunning piece of fielding from Hardik Pandya. Bumrah banged one in on a back-of-a-length at the stumps, and Santner looked to work it fine, closing the bat face a touch too early. The outside edge didn’t carry, it dribbled awkwardly toward short third man, where Pandya charged in with serious intent. Sensing a quick single, Santner took off, but Hardik was already in motion.