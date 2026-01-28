India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya Hits Bullseye To Run Out Mitchell Santner

Hardik Pandya hit a brilliant direct-hit to run out New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner for 11
The run-out came from Pandya’s throw from short third man, beating Santner’s dive at the bowler’s end
Santner’s dismissal came as NZ were 168/6, a key moment in the innings
India and New Zealand continued their five-match T20I series in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, with India already having sealed the series 3–0 courtesy of dominant wins in the first three games. The hosts, led by Suryakumar Yadav, opted to bowl first under lights at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, looking to maintain momentum and fine-tune their combinations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
New Zealand’s openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway provided a blistering start, putting up a record powerplay and threatening to take the game away early on. Despite the early burst from the Kiwis, India’s bowlers responded strongly in the middle overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and others applied pressure with disciplined lines, forcing regular breakthroughs.
Hardik Pandya’s Direct-Hit Run Out Sends Santner Back
The turning point arrived in the 17th over when Mitchell Santner fell to a stunning piece of fielding from Hardik Pandya. Bumrah banged one in on a back-of-a-length at the stumps, and Santner looked to work it fine, closing the bat face a touch too early. The outside edge didn’t carry, it dribbled awkwardly toward short third man, where Pandya charged in with serious intent. Sensing a quick single, Santner took off, but Hardik was already in motion.
In one swift movement, Pandya swooped, picked up cleanly, and unleashed a flat, powerful throw at the bowler’s end, all in one motion. The ball crashed into the stumps on the full, with no need for backup. Santner threw himself into a desperate dive, but the replay showed he was well short as the bails lit up. The left-handed batter departed after scoring 11 runs.
India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Ist Innings Report
New Zealand posted a commanding 215/7 in their 20 overs after being sent in to bat by India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The Kiwis got off to a strong start with openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway propelling the score early, before Seifert was dismissed for 62.
Devon Conway contributed 44, while Daryl Mitchell played a crucial role with a brisk 39 to keep the runs flowing. India fought back with timely strikes from bowlers like Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav, but New Zealand’s middle order ensured a challenging total for the hosts to chase