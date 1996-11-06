Ravi Srinivasan has made significant strides in Indian cricket as a left-arm orthodox bowler who also bats left-handed. His cricketing journey encapsulates a swift rise through domestic ranks, a noteworthy stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and recent forays into international cricket.

Sai Kishore's cricketing career commenced in the domestic circuits of Tamil Nadu. He made his List A debut in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy on March 12, 2017, playing for Tamil Nadu. This debut marked the beginning of his professional cricketing journey. Following this, he made his first-class debut in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy on October 14, 2017. His T20 debut in the 2017-18 Zonal T20 League on January 8, 2018, came shortly after that.

In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, Sai Kishore emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu, capturing 22 dismissals across six matches. This performance highlighted his capabilities and promise as a bowler, setting the stage for his entry into the more competitive arenas of Indian cricket.

Sai Kishore's skills soon caught the attention of IPL scouts, and in the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings at a base price of ₹20 lakh. His tenure with Chennai Super Kings set the foundation for his IPL career, although his most notable shift came in 2022 when the Gujarat Titans purchased him for three crore in the IPL auction. This transition marked a significant step in his career, offering him a platform to showcase his talent on a larger stage.

Sai Kishore's international career began taking shape in June 2021 when he was named one of the five net bowlers for India's tour of Sri Lanka. This opportunity was a nod to his potential and growing stature within Indian cricket. His involvement took a crucial turn when, following a positive COVID-19 case within the Indian team, he was added to the main squad for the tour's final two Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

In January 2022, he was named as one of the two standby players in India's T20I squad for their home series against the West Indies, further acknowledging his readiness for international challenges.

Sai Kishore's first international appearance came at the Asian Games Men's Cricket tournament held in Hangzhou, China, in October 2023. In this debut match against Nepal on October 3, 2023, he bowled four overs, taking one wicket for 25 runs, maintaining an economy rate of 6.25. His performance was a critical component of India's strategy, and his contributions helped the team secure a gold medal at the event.