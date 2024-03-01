Mumbai Vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Key Players, Squads, Venue And Time

The Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy semi-final will be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai from March 2, 2024. Photo: Screengrab (BCCI)

The Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy semi-final will be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai from March 2, 2024. Photo: Screengrab (BCCI)