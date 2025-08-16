Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Sana, Damit Second-half Goals Help Hosts Book Semis Berth

Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2025 X/thedurandcup

Catch the highlights from the first quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025 between Shillong Lajong and Indian Navy FT at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong. Shillong Lajong FC continued their impressive run, edging past the Indian Navy FT 2-1 in the quarterfinals to become the first side to book a place in the semifinals. The visitors struck first through Vijay Marandi, who put the Navy ahead in the first half. However, Lajong fought back strongly after the break, with Damait drawing level when his curling delivery evaded everyone and nestled into the net. The decisive moment came when Everbrighton Sana was fouled inside the box, and the midfielder made no mistake from the spot, firing into the far corner to complete the turnaround. Despite late pressure and added time, the Indian Navy failed to find an equaliser, as Lajong held on in front of their home fans to seal a memorable victory.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Aug 2025, 02:34:16 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Hello! Hello and welcome to all our readers tuning in for the first quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2025 between Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong. The action starts at 4:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

16 Aug 2025, 02:49:19 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: First QF

The first quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025 awaits. Quarter-final battle awaits! ⚔️

16 Aug 2025, 03:10:25 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Streaming Details The Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong on Saturday, August 16 at 4pm IST. Here are the full details.

16 Aug 2025, 03:45:31 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong FC Playing XIs Here’s how the boys take the field. pic.twitter.com/JkH8nkDaZc — Shillong Lajong FC (@lajongfc) August 16, 2025

16 Aug 2025, 04:09:40 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 0-0 INFT (8') The Indian Navy created their first opening when Pintu Mahata tried his luck from distance. The winger struck with power, but his effort lacked accuracy and flew harmlessly over the crossbar.

16 Aug 2025, 04:17:14 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 0-0 INFT (16') Buam made a lively run down the right flank, pushing into space and threatening to break through, but a watchful Indian Navy defender stepped in to block his advance. The deflection rolled out of play, giving Shillong Lajong a corner.

16 Aug 2025, 04:25:43 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 0-0 INFT (24') The Indian Navy looked to respond on the counter, refusing to sit deep. A sharp through ball found Roshan in a promising position, but his first touch let him down, allowing the Shillong Lajong defence to step in quickly and clear the danger.

16 Aug 2025, 04:33:12 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 0-0 INFT (31') Sana picked up the ball on the left flank and glided past his marker with ease, showing great skill. However, his attempted cross into the box was well blocked by the Indian Navy defence, resulting in a corner for Shillong Lajong.

16 Aug 2025, 04:43:24 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 0-0 INFT (41') Everbrighton weaved his way past a crowd of Indian Navy players before setting up Tremiki, but the Navy goalkeeper reacted quickly to gather the ball. Moments later, a throw-in found the number 7, who tried his luck with a powerful strike, only to see it drift wide of the target.

16 Aug 2025, 04:52:47 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 0-1 INFT (48') At halftime, the Indian Navy hold the advantage, thanks to a well-taken goal from Vijay Marandi. His strike has given the visitors the lead as they head into the break against Shillong Lajong.

16 Aug 2025, 05:08:26 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 0-1 INFT (50') The referee’s whistle signals the start of the second half, with Shillong Lajong pushing hard in search of an equaliser. Meanwhile, the Services side aim to build on their lead and put the game beyond reach.

16 Aug 2025, 05:16:14 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 0-1 INFT (58') Shillong Lajong came agonisingly close to levelling the score with a header, but the effort flew over the crossbar. It was a moment of frustration for the home side and a sigh of relief for the Indian Navy FT defence.

16 Aug 2025, 05:28:30 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 0-1 INFT (70') Shillong Lajong make their first change as Tremiki is substituted for Figo, a player known for his sharp presence in the attacking third. The home side will hope his introduction adds more firepower going forward.

16 Aug 2025, 05:35:20 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 1-1 INFT (77') Shillong Lajong are back on level terms as Damait finds the equaliser. What looked like a curling cross from the midfielder caught everyone off guard, sneaking past the Indian Navy goalkeeper, who misjudged the flight of the ball.

16 Aug 2025, 05:43:10 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 2-1 INFT (82') Drama unfolds as Everbrighton Sana is brought down inside the box, and the referee awards a penalty. Sana steps up and calmly slots the ball into the far-right corner. Though the Indian Navy keeper guessed correctly, he couldn’t keep it out. Sana then wheeled away in celebration, copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuu” celebration to the delight of the crowd.

16 Aug 2025, 05:53:46 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: SLFC 2-1 INFT (90') There’s still hope for the Indian Navy, with a generous eight minutes of added time on the clock. They continue to push forward, determined to find a late equaliser against Shillong Lajong.