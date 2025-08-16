Indian Navy FT are in the quarter-finals
Shillong Lajong will be high-favourites
Durand Cup 2025 enters knockout stage
Local favourites Shillong Lajong will lock horns against Indian Navy FT, in the first quarter-final match in the Durand Cup 2025 tournament on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.
Lajong, under the managerial leadership of Birendra Thapa, have progressed to the knockouts as the second-placed teams, including a close defeat to NorthEast United.
Coach Thapa said his team was clear about their approach.
“We play very aggressive and very attacking which is our biggest strength. We have the quality on the ground, and we’ll use every bit of it. I always want to win and encourage the players to give their best and enjoy the game," said Thapa.
As for Indian Navy FT, their dramatic comeback against TRAU FC showed their resilience and grit. Last-minute goals from Pintu Mahata and Sreyas V.G ensured Indian Navy FT progressed to the quarter-finals.
Head coach Ramesh Rai expressed confidence ahead of the match.
“Our preparation is good, the players are in shape, motivated, and heading in the right direction. Tomorrow will be a beautiful game, and we will fight. In football, we can never expect to win, but we can always promise a good game and a good fight," said Rai.
Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match be played?
The Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong on Saturday, August 16 at 4pm IST.
Where will the Shillong Lajong vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match be telecast and live streamed?
The Shillong Lajong vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.
(With PTI Inputs)