Ranji Trophy, Then And Now - Part 2: Why IPL Is Taking Precedence For Many Top Indian Cricketers

And it is domestic red-ball cricket that has undoubtedly shaped their persona as players, in more ways than one. The Ranji Trophy has always been the backbone of our domestic cricket, the breeding ground for future India stars and the platform to work out technical glitches when out of sorts. The IPL must be played and promoted for sure, but not at the cost of the Ranji Trophy, if this is to continue.

But when the money on offer is so much greater in the shorter format, it is natural that many players would prefer to play franchise cricket. And we see that happening now when the limit of a young players’ ambition (and probably more so of his parents) is to win an IPL contract and play T20 franchise cricket. After all, a cricketer’s playing career is short and the money earned during those years would serve to secure his or her financial future.