Which is why when you did make it to a Ranji Trophy side, the sense of satisfaction and achievement was very high, and Ranji Trophy cricketers of the time enjoyed a pleasing respect and regard from all those who played and followed the game.

And that recognition made their commitment and efforts seem worthwhile at a time when there was were no match fees, only a tiny ‘daily allowance’ that barely stretched to the end of the day, if even that.

And no one at that time really thought that there would ever be anything more than that in financial terms. But it only added to the charm of the iconic event.