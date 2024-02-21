Indian cricket team's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan left South African shores in December last year to sought 'rest'. The southpaw, who could have played the ongoing England Tests as Rishabh Pant is still on recovery mode, was not included but directed to go and play domestic cricket with his Ranji team, Jharkhand. (More Cricket News)
India handed a maiden call-up to Uttar Pradesh's Dhruv Jurel and Ishan reportedly drew the BCCI's ire as he skipped Indian cricket's premier domestic competition. The 25-year-old continued to show reluctance to play domestic cricket but instead chose to train in Baroda with newly Mumbai Indian skipper Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal amid reports that BCCI sent repeated requests to Ishan to participate in Ranji Trophy matches.
Kishan has played only two Test matches so far for India. He played in the West Indies series last year that India won 2-0. In those two games, he has scored 78 runs. His List A career though is a decent one. In 104 FC gaames, he has amassed 3482 runs at an average of 38.26 that includes five tons and 19 fifties.
After India secured a victory in the second Test, Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid was quizzed about the a potential return of the southpaw to the side. However, the stalwart cricketer stayed tight-lipped and said that cricket is the only way he could come back to the team.
“There is way back for anyone and everyone. I don’t want to go on labouring about the Ishan Kishan point. Have tried to explain this as best as I can, the point was he had requested a break, we were happy to give him the break,” Dravid said in his post-match press conference after India’s victory in Visakhapatnam.
“Whenever he is ready, I didn’t say he has to play domestic cricket, I said whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything,” he added. “We are in touch with him, it is not that we have not been in touch. He has not yet started playing right so at the moment it is not something we can consider. Because you know he maybe he is not ready. He decides when he wants to be ready. We have got options with Rishabh injured and stuff. I am sure the selectors will weight all options,” he said.
Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary even directed the cricketers to play domestic cricket and has made it mandatory for cricketers. In a letter written to the cricketers, Shah stated that IPL's success and domestic cricket has played a key role in shaping Indian cricket.
He wrote: "However, there is a trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport.
"It is essential to recognise that domestic cricket forms the backbone of Indian cricket and serves as the feeder line to Team India. Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset - every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic tournaments remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications."
With Kishan missing his 'home' Test, local fans could miss cheering their home town boy but questions could raise on the potential return of the 25-year-old cricketer, who could see his spot taken up by someone else.