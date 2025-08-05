Gian Piero Gasperini Says Roma's 2025-26 Hopes Rest On Attack

Gian Piero Gasperini believes Roma’s success in the 2025-26 season will be heavily dependent on their attacking strength.
Roma went on an incredible run under Claudio Ranieri’s guidance last season, losing once in the league from January onwards to secure Europa League football for the upcoming campaign.
Gasperini, who spent nine years with Atalanta, has had a successful start to life with the Giallorossi. They have won each of their three pre-season games so far, scoring six goals without reply.
The 67-year-old is pleased with how his side are developing, but has placed additional focus on the attack ahead of the new season.
"A few roles need to be filled, but the team is taking shape," Gasperini said. "A lot will depend on how strong we are in attack, and that can determine the strength of the squad.
"It's not just true for us, but for all teams, you see that the biggest investments are made on the forwards. The teams with the best strikers are the most competitive."
Paulo Dybala is currently in the final stages of his recovery from injury, while Artem Dovbyk has somewhat struggled for the Italian side since his move from Girona last season.
The Ukrainian striker scored 12 in 32 Serie A matches during 2024-25, slightly underperforming his expected goals (xG) of 12.25. He had a shot conversion rate of 19.1%, but finished 47.6% of his big chances.
Gasperini is helping Dovbyk become more accustomed to his squad’s style of play.
"Dybala is with us going through his personalised training schedule, but we hope next week he can return to working with the squad," the head coach added.
"Dovbyk was a big investment. He scored goals and showed he is a valuable centre-forward. We are working to improve some of his weaknesses, like his ability to link up with the rest of the team.
"He mustn't be too early or too late, so it's like music: if you have the wrong tempo, it becomes a problem."