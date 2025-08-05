Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Highlights, Durand Cup: Malaysians Win 1-0

Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup x/thedurandcup

Hello and welcome to the highlights from our coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 where Rangdajeid United were facing Malaysian Armed Forces with the Malaysians emerging victorious. It was a goalless affair well into the second half before Nasir Yasa found the only goal of the match in the 68th minute. The win keeps Malaysian Armed Forces alive in the competition as they now have three points from three matches. Meanwhile, Rangdajied have now lost back-to-back matches.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Aug 2025, 06:02:31 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 where Rangdajeid United are facing Malaysian Armed Forces.

5 Aug 2025, 06:21:28 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score The Malaysian Armed Forces football team was thrashed 6-0 by Shillong Lajong in their campaign opener. After being blanked by Shillong, the Malaysian Armed Forces side did find a solitary goal in their next match but that also could not get them any points as they lost to NorthEast United 3-1.

5 Aug 2025, 06:37:05 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score Rangdajeid United played exactly a week back in their campaign opener against Shillong Lajong and lost 3-1. They showed a decent fight to keep things at 1-1 for a little more than an hour but then Shillong scored two goals to make it 3-1.

5 Aug 2025, 07:01:52 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score We are underway in Shillong. Rangdajied United and Malaysian Armed Forces are both looking for their first win. Let us see who can get it.

5 Aug 2025, 07:17:53 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score 15' We are seeing a slow start in this game as both teams are trying to make early inroads but none of them have been able to achieve anything on the scoresheet. The score remains 0-0.

5 Aug 2025, 07:34:39 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup Rangdajied United 0-0 Malaysian Armed Forces 30' We are past the half-hour mark and we are still goalless in Shillong. A good back and forth so far but none of the sides have been able to get the breakthrough.

5 Aug 2025, 07:50:27 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup Half-time Rangdajied United had taken the lead but that goal has been cancelled and we are back to 0-0. A good effort from both the sides so far but Rangdajied United have looked the more threatening team. Let us see if they can get one up or will Malaysian Armed Forces have a trick up their sleeves. We will know soon.

5 Aug 2025, 08:11:04 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup We are back with second half action. Both teams are looking to break the deadlock here but the question is who will do it?

5 Aug 2025, 08:27:49 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup 67' It still remains 0-0 in Imphal as these two teams continue to not finish their attacks well. Tension continues in the middle.

5 Aug 2025, 08:33:14 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup 68' GOAL! Malaysian Armed Forces have taken the lead here in Imphal. Nasir Yasa breaks the deadlock and he manages to find the back of the net to give his side a valuable lead.

5 Aug 2025, 08:53:43 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup We are in the injury time now and it seems Malaysian Armed Forces have sealed a victory here. They lead 1-0 and have been able to dodge the attacks from Rangdajied United. Will the Malaysian Armed Forces side be able to hold the local Imphali side in the last few minutes?

5 Aug 2025, 08:59:13 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup Full-time! Rangdajied United 0-1 Malaysian Armed Forces

5 Aug 2025, 09:08:54 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup A good game of football but the local club Rangdajied United will be disappointed. They conceded once and that was the only goal of the match. First win of the tournament for Malaysian Armed Forces while Rangdajied remain winless.

5 Aug 2025, 09:22:19 pm IST Rangdajied United vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score, Durand Cup Malaysian Armed Forces keep their hopes of making it to the knockout rounds alive with this win.