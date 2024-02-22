The status of India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer's back pain is up for scrutiny, a day after he cited it as the reason for his unavailability for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024 quarter-final match against Baroda. The National Cricket Academy's sports science and medicine head Nitin Patel has reportedly told the national selectors that Iyer is fit and that there are "no fresh injuries reported". (More Cricket News)

Iyer had told the Mumbai Cricket Association on Wednesday, February 21 that he will not play the game against Baroda due to back pain, according to an Indian Express report. But Patel has sent an e-mail to the selectors, informing that the 29-year-old batter has no injury concerns, as per the report.