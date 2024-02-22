The injury lay-off of India's star pacer Mohammed Shami continues to get extended. The 33-year-old, who last played for the country in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in November, will not be able to take part in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Shami is the seam-bowling spearhead of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans. (More Cricket News)

The seamer is yet to recover from his left ankle injury, for which he will undergo a surgery in the United Kingdom, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told PTI on Thursday, February 22.