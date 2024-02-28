Cricket

BCCI Takes Strict Action, Terminates Central Contracts For Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer

The major exclusions from the BCCI Annual Contract list were Indian cricket team star duo Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 28, 2024

Shreyas Iyer was omitted from the BCCI Central Contracts. Photo: File
info_icon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released the list of players who have been given "retainership," or central contracts in popular parlance, for the 2023-24 window. As many as 30 senior men's cricketers have been rewarded new contracts, four more than the previous list, but a couple of star players -- Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan -- were excluded from the list. (More Cricket News)

"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," the BCCI said in a statement. Iyer and Kishan were in Grade B and C, respectively, for the 2022-23 period.

The pair had reportedly been defying BCCI directives by not playing Ranji Trophy matches. And the latest development, one may argue, is a fallout.

It's pertinent to mention that India captain Rohit Sharma had said that players who show hunger for Test cricket will be prioritised when it comes to selection.

"This [Test cricket] is the toughest format," Rohit said after India won the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. "And if you want success and want to excel in this tough format then you need that hunger. It is very important."

Rohit's comments come in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah's warning to players that they will face "severe implications" if they skip Test matches and domestic games to keep themselves ready for the IPL.

Ishan Kishan, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, last turned up for India during the T20I series against Australia at home in November 2023. - File
Ishan Kishan Returns To Competitive Cricket, Scores 19 Runs In DY Patil T20 Cup

BY PTI

"We will give opportunity only to players who have that hunger. You come to know [easily] the players who don't have that hunger, [or] players who don't want to stay here [and play this format]. We come to know that," the skipper added.

"Players who have that hunger, players who want to stay here and perform, [and] play in tough conditions, we will give preference to them. Obviously, it is pretty simple: if you don't have hunger, there's no meaning playing such players."

Kishan, 25, had skipped the final round matches of the Ranji Trophy and was seen training with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, however, played in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Iyer was reportedly nursing a back pain and missed Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda. But the 29-year-old, who was released from the Indian camp after the second Test against England, was named in the squad for the semi-final clash against Tamil Nadu.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement