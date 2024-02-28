The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released the list of players who have been given "retainership," or central contracts in popular parlance, for the 2023-24 window. As many as 30 senior men's cricketers have been rewarded new contracts, four more than the previous list, but a couple of star players -- Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan -- were excluded from the list. (More Cricket News)
"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," the BCCI said in a statement. Iyer and Kishan were in Grade B and C, respectively, for the 2022-23 period.
The pair had reportedly been defying BCCI directives by not playing Ranji Trophy matches. And the latest development, one may argue, is a fallout.
It's pertinent to mention that India captain Rohit Sharma had said that players who show hunger for Test cricket will be prioritised when it comes to selection.
"This [Test cricket] is the toughest format," Rohit said after India won the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. "And if you want success and want to excel in this tough format then you need that hunger. It is very important."
Rohit's comments come in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah's warning to players that they will face "severe implications" if they skip Test matches and domestic games to keep themselves ready for the IPL.
"We will give opportunity only to players who have that hunger. You come to know [easily] the players who don't have that hunger, [or] players who don't want to stay here [and play this format]. We come to know that," the skipper added.
"Players who have that hunger, players who want to stay here and perform, [and] play in tough conditions, we will give preference to them. Obviously, it is pretty simple: if you don't have hunger, there's no meaning playing such players."
Kishan, 25, had skipped the final round matches of the Ranji Trophy and was seen training with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, however, played in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.
Iyer was reportedly nursing a back pain and missed Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda. But the 29-year-old, who was released from the Indian camp after the second Test against England, was named in the squad for the semi-final clash against Tamil Nadu.