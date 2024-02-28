"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," the BCCI said in a statement. Iyer and Kishan were in Grade B and C, respectively, for the 2022-23 period.

The pair had reportedly been defying BCCI directives by not playing Ranji Trophy matches. And the latest development, one may argue, is a fallout.

It's pertinent to mention that India captain Rohit Sharma had said that players who show hunger for Test cricket will be prioritised when it comes to selection.