Which is why the BCCI’s commitment to domestic cricket deserves a big thumbs up from a long-term perspective. It also brings fresh hope to hundreds of young, aspiring cricketers toiling away in domestic cricket who have not been able to win an IPL contract, promising them a way forward in their respective cricketing journeys.

And it could offer a welcome return to the way things were in the past.

Simultaneously, the BCCI must also seriously think at some stage about the host of anonymous talented players who are lost from the bigger and more established state sides every season, for want of places in their Ranji Trophy teams. Creation of a few developmental sides in domestic competitions across different formats, made up from these left-over players, could be one way of opening up a career pathway for them.