WSL News: Former Barcelona, Wolfsburg Forward Fridolina Rolfo Joins Manchester United

Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden forward Fridolina Rolfo following her departure from Barcelona.
Rolfo joined Barcelona from Wolfsburg in 2021, having won the Frauen-Bundesliga once and the DFB-Pokal Frauen twice during her stint with the German side.
Rolfo won four league titles and reached four Champions League finals with Barca, winning back-to-back European crowns in 2022-23 and 2023-24.
The 31-year-old registered 51 goal involvements for the Catalan giants (27 goals, 24 assists), the sixth-most for the club during her four seasons there, behind Caroline Graham Hansen (97), Claudia Pina (79), Aitana Bonmati (75), Alexia Putellas (74) and Asisat Oshoala (53).
She terminated her contract with Barca one year early and has now penned a two-year deal with Marc Skinner's team ahead of the new Women's Super League season.
She told the club's website: "I have been fortunate to enjoy lots of success at Barcelona and other clubs I have played for, and now I want the same at Manchester United.
"The WSL is probably the strongest league in the world right now, so that was a big part of the appeal of coming here, as well as the chance to help the team establish itself in the Champions League."
United start their WSL campaign at home to Leicester City on September 7, with a Champions League qualifier against PSV to come before that on August 27.