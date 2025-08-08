WSL: Eartha Cumings Relishing Return After Completing Manchester City Move

Eartha Cumings is relishing her return to the Women's Super League after penning a three-year deal with Manchester City.
Cumings turned out for Bristol City, Liverpool and Everton in the WSL before making the move to FC Rosengard in 2023.
The 26-year-old won the Damallsvenskan in 2024 and was named the Goalkeeper of the Year after conceding just nine goals and registering 18 clean sheets.
Cumings has also been capped seven times by Scotland, and is aiming to use her experience to help the Citizens during the upcoming campaign.
"I think it's an exciting team, and it's always nice to come close to home," Cumings told Man City's official website.
"There are a lot of young players, but also a bit of a mix [of experience] and, obviously, City have high ambitions and aspirations, so it's an exciting time to be a part of this team.
"From the outside, it looks like a really great goalkeeper union, and it looks like they have great fun. So, I'm looking forward to being part of it."
Cumings will provide competition for Ayaka Yamashita and Khiara Keating after City finished fourth in the WSL last season, just missing out on Champions League football.
City conceded 28 goals in 2024-25, a total only bettered by Arsenal (26), Chelsea (16) and Manchester United (13) in the women's top-flight.