The stage is set for the second leg of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 in Coimbatore as SNR College Cricket Ground will host as venue for next week's action. The first leg of TNPL ended with match 9 between Spartans and Super Kings at SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. (More Cricket News)
Siechem Madurai Panthers are ready to lock horns with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in match 10 of the TNPL at the new venue on Saturday, 13th July.
Skipper Vijay Shankar will be the talking point for IDream along with two local boys, namely T Natarajan and R Sai Kishore. On the other hand, Madurai will miss their ace all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is currently playing the T20I series against against Zimbabwe.
Tamizhans are yet to win a match this year as both of their opening matches resulted in a defeat and they are at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, SMP have won one match out of two and are just above ITT in the points table.
Here are the live streaming details of the Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 10:
When is Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024?
The Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 10th match will be played on July 13, Saturday at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.
Where to watch Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Squads:
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Ashwin M, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Kousik J, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Saravanan P, Sri Abisek AS, Swapnil K Singh, Washington Sundar MS, Chatruvedh NS, Sasidev. U, Alexander R, Kiran Akash, Ajay Chetan J, Karthik Manikandan VS, Akram Khan M.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Vijay Shankar (c), Balchander Anirudh, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, T Natarajan, M Mathivannan, S Ganesh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ramalingam Rohit, Maan Bafna, S Manigandan, M Karthik Saran