Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Gets Underway From July 5

The opening nine fixtures will be held at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem between July 5-11, followed by eight ties at Sri Ramakrishna College Ground in Coimbatore (July 13-18), six clashes at ICL Sankar Nagar Cricket Ground in Tirunelveli (July 20-24), seven encounters (including Qualifier 1 and Eliminator) at NPR College Ground in Dindigul (July 26-31).