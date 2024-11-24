IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top 5 Spinners Franchises Will Eye To Buy

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where 557 players will go under the hammer. With ten franchises competing for 204 roster spots, one of the major focuses will be on spinners. (More Cricket News)
Several prominent names from the cricketing world will be available, and franchises will be keen to target top spin talent. Let’s take a look at the top five spinners likely to draw significant interest.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top 5 Spinners
Yuzvendra Chahal
The veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be one of the most sought-after names in the IPL 2025 auction. Holding the record for the most wickets in IPL history, Chahal is also India’s highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, with 96 wickets to his name.
Chahal was also the Purple Cap winner in the 2022 season with Rajasthan Royals, taking 27 wickets on their journey to the final. With his vast experience and still being in his prime, the wrist-spinner is expected to be a highly coveted player in the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah.
Noor Ahmad
At just 19 years old, Afghan cricketer Noor Ahmad is one of the most exciting young spinners in world cricket. He made his IPL debut in 2023 with Gujarat Titans, showcasing his ability to bowl in challenging conditions with his left-arm wrist spin.
Having played 23 IPL matches so far, he has taken 24 wickets. Noor is expected to be a top target in the upcoming mega auction.
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan wrist-spinner, is one of the most sought-after players in T20 cricket. Known for his sharp bowling and useful batting skills, Hasaranga played a key role in leading the Jaffna Kings to the LPL 2023 title.
He impressed with both bat and ball, scoring 279 runs and taking 19 wickets, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and highest wicket-taker. In the IPL, Hasaranga has played 26 matches, taking 35 wickets so far.
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
After a quiet stint with Chennai Super Kings, left-arm orthodox spinner Sai Kishore finally got his chance with Gujarat Titans in 2022. While his appearances were limited due to the team’s packed spin bowling lineup, he showcased his ability with disciplined and accurate bowling.
Sai Kishore has also made a name for himself in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he holds the record for the most wickets, with 78 scalps in 59 matches.
Allah Ghazanfar
At just 18 years old, Ghazanfar is a rising star in world cricket. Though he has yet to make his IPL debut, he was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' squad in the last season.
The right-arm off-spinner has impressed in his short career, taking 29 wickets in 16 T20 matches. He recently made his international debut for Afghanistan, claiming outstanding figures of 6/26 against Bangladesh in Sharjah.
Ghazanfar was also named Player of the Match in the final of the ACC T20 Emerging Asia Cup in Oman, where he took 6 wickets in 4 matches, conceding just over 6 runs per over.