IPL Mega Auction Set To Take Place In Saudi Arabia, Awaiting BCCI Confirmation - Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is likely to be held on November 24 and 25 in Saudi Arabia, though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet confirmed the dates. According to a Cricbuzz report, the board is considering these options and is expected to announce the schedule soon. (More Cricket News)
One potential challenge for the BCCI is that the proposed auction dates clash with India's first Test match in Australia, set to take place in Perth from November 22 to 26.
This match will be broadcast on Disney Star, which is also one of the official broadcasters of the IPL. Ideally, all parties are looking to avoid any scheduling overlap.
Reports say that a few BCCI officials have already visited Saudi Arabia and another group is expected to depart for the Gulf country on Monday. The BCCI shortlisted two Saudi cities, Riyadh and Jeddah. Riyadh, the capital city, seems to be the frontrunner in the race.
Given that the time in India is several hours ahead of Australia, there would hardly be a clash between the auction and the match. The auction proceedings are likely to begin in the afternoon Indian Standard Time.
The BCCI had considered several other locations, including Dubai, Singapore, and London.
At one point, there was even speculation about Vienna, but Saudi Arabia is believed to have been finalized as the venue, with the BCCI identifying a location for the two-day mega auction. Given the choice, franchises would prefer the auction to be held in India.
However, since that is no longer an option, teams are urging the BCCI to announce the venue as soon as possible to facilitate travel arrangements for their delegation members attending the auction. Before that, franchises must submit their player retention lists, with a deadline set for 5 PM on October 31.