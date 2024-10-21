Cricket

IPL Mega Auction Set To Take Place In Saudi Arabia, Awaiting BCCI Confirmation - Reports

Reports suggest that a few BCCI officials have already made a trip to Saudi Arabia, and another group is scheduled to depart for the Gulf kingdom on Monday

ipl mega auction X mufaddal vohra
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction date and venue are yet to be confirmed. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is likely to be held on November 24 and 25 in Saudi Arabia, though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet confirmed the dates. According to a Cricbuzz report, the board is considering these options and is expected to announce the schedule soon. (More Cricket News)

One potential challenge for the BCCI is that the proposed auction dates clash with India's first Test match in Australia, set to take place in Perth from November 22 to 26.

This match will be broadcast on Disney Star, which is also one of the official broadcasters of the IPL. Ideally, all parties are looking to avoid any scheduling overlap.

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. - Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
IPL 2025: Fan Asks Rohit Sharma To Come To RCB - Here's What India Captain Said

BY Jagdish Yadav

Reports say that a few BCCI officials have already visited Saudi Arabia and another group is expected to depart for the Gulf country on Monday. The BCCI shortlisted two Saudi cities, Riyadh and Jeddah. Riyadh, the capital city, seems to be the frontrunner in the race.

Given that the time in India is several hours ahead of Australia, there would hardly be a clash between the auction and the match. The auction proceedings are likely to begin in the afternoon Indian Standard Time.

The BCCI had considered several other locations, including Dubai, Singapore, and London.

At one point, there was even speculation about Vienna, but Saudi Arabia is believed to have been finalized as the venue, with the BCCI identifying a location for the two-day mega auction. Given the choice, franchises would prefer the auction to be held in India.

However, since that is no longer an option, teams are urging the BCCI to announce the venue as soon as possible to facilitate travel arrangements for their delegation members attending the auction. Before that, franchises must submit their player retention lists, with a deadline set for 5 PM on October 31.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction Set To Take Place In Saudi Arabia, Awaiting BCCI Confirmation - Reports
  2. SL Vs WI, 1st ODI: Asalanka, Madushka Help Sri Lanka Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets - In Pics
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada Breaks Long-Standing Waqar Younis Record - Check Stunning Stats
  4. Women's T20 WC 2024: New Zealand Lift Maiden Trophy As South Africa Stumble In Final - In Pics
  5. NZ-W Vs RSA-W, Women's WC 2024 Final Stats: Kerr, Devine Set Records In Historic New Zealand Win
Football News
  1. La Liga: Barca Thrash Sevilla - In Pics
  2. English Premier League: Manchester City Pip Wolves 2-1 In Dramatic Fashion - In Pics
  3. English Premier League: Liverpool Edge Chelsea 2-1 To Reclaim Top Spot - In Pics
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters Crowd Violence: 'Concerned' Tuskers Write To Indian Super League - Read Statement
  5. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Manjappada Fight Back To Win Chaotic Kolkata Match - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  2. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  4. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  2. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Manipur Still Awaits...': Congress' Dig At PM Modi Ahead of BRICS Summit In Russia
  2. Haryana Cabinet Portfolios Allocated; CM Saini Keeps Finance, Home | Details Inside
  3. J&K: 7 Killed In Kashmir's Ganderbal, LeT Front Claims Responsibility For Terror Attack
  4. 'Trudeau Made Sure...': High Commissioner Verma Breaks SIlence Amid India-Canada Row, Denies All Charges
  5. Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Blast Near CRPF School, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  2. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  3. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  4. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  5. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
World News
  1. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
  2. Who Is Naim Qassem? Hezbollah Leader Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  3. Middle East: Israel Targets Hezbollah’s Financial Network As Attacks Escalate In Gaza And Beirut
  4. The Many Challenges Before Anura Kumara Dissanayake 
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
Latest Stories
  1. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  2. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  3. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: RSA Bowlers Make Merry As BAN Are All Out For 106 In Dhaka
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Manjappada Fight Back To Win Chaotic Kolkata Match - In Pics
  5. 'Trudeau Made Sure...': High Commissioner Verma Breaks SIlence Amid India-Canada Row, Denies All Charges
  6. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  7. Horoscope For October 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Blast Near CRPF School, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | What We Know