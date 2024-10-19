In a crazy fan interaction, Indian Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma was caught off-guard on the sidelines of the ongoing Test match against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
He was walking around the dugout when fans started shouting his name. He acknowledged the fans by raising his hand, without looking but when one of the fans asked him, "Rohit bhai, iss baar konsa team IPL mein? (which team are you going to play in this IPL?), he was surprised.
After a pause, he asked the fan, "Kidher Chahiye Bol? (Where do you want?)" to which the fan replied 'RCB'.
In the viral video, the fan kept saying, "Brother, Please come to RCB" but Rohit was in a hurry and went on his way.
There are some reports which suggest that Rohit Sharma will be retained by his IPL team Mumbai Indians before the mega auction in November. In IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya was leading the Mumbai Indians.
It was believed that this decision of team management affected many players in the team and the MI fans. Pandya was booed during the match on many occasions including MI's home venue Wankhede Stadium.
After the new rules, each franchise can retain six players in the IPL and they all have to submit the list of their retained players before 31st October 2024.
It will be very interesting to see which team Rohit Sharma will join. Will he stay with MI, whom he led to the title five times, or is he looking for a new team?