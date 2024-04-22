Cricket

IPL 2024: R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia Star In Gujarat Titans' 7-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans handed Punjab Kings their fourth straight loss of the season on Sunday. After Sam Curran opted to bat, the Kings were off to a flying start courtesy Prabhsimran Singh but Titans spinners soon put the brakes. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and R Sai Kishore kept things tight and the Kings were all out for 142. A gritty display by the Punjab Kings bowlers made the chase interesting before Rahul Tewatia rose up to the occasion again and took the Titans to a three-wicket victory.