Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia , right, and his batting partner Sai Kishore celebrate their team's win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings players reacts after they lost their match against Gujarat Titans' in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Gujarat Titans' Shahrukh Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings' Sam Curran celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Gujarat Titans' David Miller plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh , centre, celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings' Harpreet Bhatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma, right, celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Gujarat Titans' Noor Ahmad, left, celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan appeals successfully for the wicket of Punjab Kings' Sam Curran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.