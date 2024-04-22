Cricket

IPL 2024: R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia Star In Gujarat Titans' 7-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans handed Punjab Kings their fourth straight loss of the season on Sunday. After Sam Curran opted to bat, the Kings were off to a flying start courtesy Prabhsimran Singh but Titans spinners soon put the brakes. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and R Sai Kishore kept things tight and the Kings were all out for 142. A gritty display by the Punjab Kings bowlers made the chase interesting before Rahul Tewatia rose up to the occasion again and took the Titans to a three-wicket victory.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'

Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia , right, and his batting partner Sai Kishore celebrate their team's win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Punjab Kings players reacts after they lost their match against Gujarat Titans' in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Gujarat Titans' Shahrukh Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Punjab Kings' Sam Curran celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Gujarat Titans' David Miller plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh , centre, celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Punjab Kings' Harpreet Bhatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma, right, celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Gujarat Titans' Noor Ahmad, left, celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' vs Gujarat Titans'
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan appeals successfully for the wicket of Punjab Kings' Sam Curran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur.

