The final of the Ranji Trophy 2024 is set to be played between Mumbai and Vidarbha on Sunday, March 10, at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams have set up a mouth-watering final. Vidarbha beat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs in the first semi-final at Nagpur while Mumbai trashed Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs in the second semi-final. Vidarbha will be chasing their third title whereas stalwarts Mumbai will be eyeing their record 42nd trophy. (More Cricket News)
This edition of India's premier red-ball domestic tournament has witnessed some scintillating individual performances throughout the season. With both batters and bowlers showing effort and maintaining consistency, it highlights the importance of putting in the hard yards in domestic cricket.
Here is the list of the top 5 run-scorers, highest scores, wicket-takers, and best bowling figures from this season so far:
Top 5 Most Runs
Agni Chopra (Mizoram) - 939 runs in six matches (78.25 average)
Ricky Bhui (Andhra Pradesh) - 902 runs in eight matches (75.16 average)
Sachin Baby (Kerela) - 830 runs in seven matches (average 83)
Cheteshwar Pujara (Saurashtra) - 829 runs in eight matches (average 69.08)
Narayan Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu) - 816 runs in nine matches (average 74.18)
Top 5 Highest Scores
Tanmay Agarwal (Hyderabad) - 366 runs off 181 balls against Arunachal Pradesh
Narayan Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu) - 321 runs off 403 balls against Chandigarh
Subhranshu Senapati (Odisha) - 277 runs off 487 balls against Madhya Pradesh
Kishan Lyngdoh (Meghalaya) - 268 runs off 308 balls against Arunachal Pradesh
Himanshu Rana (Haryana) - 250 runs off 313 balls against Manipur
Top 5 Most Wickets
Tanay Thyagarajan (Hyderabad) - 56 wickets in seven matches (14.98 average)
Sai Kishore (Tamil Nadu) - 53 wickets in nine matches (18.53 average)
Mohit Jangra (Mizoram) - 43 wickets in six matches (19.95 average)
Kumar Kartikeya (Madhya Pradesh) - 41 wickets in nine matches (19.51 average)
S Ajith Ram (Tamil Nadu) - 41 wickets in eight matches (15.76 average)
Top 5 Best Bowling Figures
Jalaj Saxena (Kerela) - 9/68 against Bengal
Akash Pandey (Railways) - 9/71 against Goa
Aryan Bora (Meghalaya) - 8/36 against Sikkim
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) - 8/41 against Bengal
Khrievitso Kense (Nagaland) - 8/46 against Sikkim