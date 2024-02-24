Ranji Trophy 2024, 3rd Quarter-Final Day 2 Report: Sai Kishore, Baba Indrajith Help Tamil Nadu Take 117-Run Lead Against Saurashtra

Skipper R Sai Kishore led by example before Baba Indrajith and Boopathi Kumar struck useful half-centuries to hand Tamil Nadu an advantage in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Saurashtra in Coimbatore on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Thanks to their efforts, Tamil Nadu reached 300 for six at stumps on the second day of the match, giving them a lead of 117 runs with four first-innings wickets in hand.