Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Elite Group C, Day 1 Report: Devdutt Padikkal's Unbeaten Ton Helps Karnataka Dominate Tamil Nadu

While Karnataka lost the third wicket at 226, Padikkal went strong, clearing the long-on boundary quite regularly to bring up his sixth First-Class ton.

Hardik Raj, unbeaten on 35, is giving company to Padikkal at stumps.

For TN, spinner R Sai Kishore has bagged three wickets so far.

In another tie in Chandigarh, skipper Manan Vohra's fine knock of 134 acted as a cover in an otherwise toiling day for Chandigarh against Tripura.

Opting to bat, the hosts were off to a rocky start, losing four wickets for just 34 runs.