SL Vs AFG: Pathum Nissanka Slams ODI Double Ton, Becomes First Sri Lankan To Achieve The Landmark

Sri Lankan opener batter Pathum Nissanka slammed the nation's first double century in the one-day internationals against Afghanistan on Friday. He broke legend cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya's record for the most runs in an ODI inning (189 runs) and made 210 not out off 139 balls. (More Cricket News)
Jayasuriya's 189 came against India in Sharjah back in 2000, when Nissanka was just one year old. The 25-year-old also smashed the third-fastest double ton ever in ODIs after India's Ishan Kishan (210 off 131) and Australia's Glenn Maxwell (201* off 128).
The former hand-handed stylish batter was present in the crowd when Nissanka overtook his highest individual score in ODIs. He applauded the young batter's performance and was seen continuously clapping after his every single run.
On Friday, Nissanka joined the elite club of cricketing greats including Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill. He became the 10th player from any nation to hit the double hundred in ODIs.
A total of 45 boundaries ( 33 fours and 12 sixes) were hit in the Sri Lankan innings and Nissanka was responsible for 20 fours and eight sixes out of that. It was his 50th One Day International match and he made it memorable for him as well as cricket fans all around the globe.
Sri Lanka made 381/3 after visitors Afghanistan won the toss and invited them to bat first. The Galle-born right-handed batter gave a flying start with Avishka Fernando (88 off 88 balls) who missed his fourth ODI ton. After his dismissal, Nissanka took charge and played shots in every direction.
After completing his double ton with a boundary through the point region in the last over of the Sri Lankan innings, he hit a six and then a four to finish the inning with Sri Lanka's second-highest total at home. Their highest total (398/5) on home soil came against Kenya in Kandy back in 1996.