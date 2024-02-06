Williamson overtook Virat Kohli and Sir Don Bradman's 29 Test centuries in the first innings after he made 118 runs off 289 balls. This is the first instance when he has scored hundreds in both the innings of a Test match. He also became the fifth Kiwi batter to do so. Peter Fulton was the last New Zealander to achieve this feat back in 2013 when he made 136,110 in both innings against England at Eden Park in Auckland.