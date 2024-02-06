South Africa's newly appointed Test captain Neil Brand scripted history on Monday when he secured the best bowling figures by a bowler on his Test debut during the second day of the first Test match against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. (More Cricket News)
The 27-year-old claimed the bowling figure of 6/119 in the first innings and overtook Bangladesh's Naimur Rahman, who secured 6/132 against India in November 2000, which was Bangladesh's inaugural Test as well. Brand is also leading the inexperienced South African side which features six debutants including the captain himself.
Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener holds the record for the best bowling figure by a South African player on Test debut. He secured 8/64 against India in the Kolkata Test back in 1996.
The left-arm orthodox is also the first South African spinner to get a six-wicket haul on Test debut. He also joined the elite company of Shaun Pollock, Trevor Goddard and Eiulf Nupen, who claimed five-wicket hauls leading the side.
Neil Brand is an opening left-hand batter who bowls spin bowling. He has taken 72 wickets in the 51 first-class matches. He has gained a huge reputation in South African domestic cricket for his all-round performances. He has made 2,906 runs with an average of 39.27.
Uncapped Brand was chosen to lead the side in New Zealand for the two-Test match series due to the absence of regular players who are participating in the SA20, South Africa's franchise cricket.
Neil Brand-led South African team is staring at a large defeat at Bay Oval as New Zealand have gained over 500-run lead on the third day with the help of Rachin Ravindra's maiden double ton in the first inning and Kane Williamson's centuries in both innings.