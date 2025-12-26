Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Opt To Bowl, No Gill-Abhishek In Playing XI

Chhattisgarh face Punjab in their second Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 at the Anantam Ground in Jaipur
Punjab won their first match while Chhattisgarh lost their opening match
The match will not be aired live on TV or streamed on JioStar
Chhattisgarh and Punjab face off in Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on 26 December 2025 at Anantam Ground in Jaipur, with play starting at 9:00 AM IST. Chhattisgarh will be looking to bounce back after a tough start to their campaign, as they seek their first win in the competition.
With a balanced squad mixing experience and youth, they will aim to make early inroads with the new ball and capitalize on any scoring opportunities to build competitive totals. Punjab come into this match with momentum after a confident win in their opening fixture, showcasing their batting firepower and depth.
The team’s lineup features several players capable of anchoring innings or accelerating when needed, which could be key on the typically true batting surfaces seen in Jaipur.
Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XI
Punjab (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Krish Bhagat, Raghu Sharma
Chhattisgarh (Playing XI): Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Mayank Verma(w), Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare(c), Vikalp Tiwari, Mohit Raut, Harsh Yadav, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Ravi Kiran
Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played at the Anantam Ground, Jaipur on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.
Chhattisgarh Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Harpreet Brar, Krish Bhagat, Gurnoor Brar, Raghu Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harnoor Singh, Uday Saharan, Gaurav Chaudhary, Shubman Gill, Jashanpreet Singh
Chhattisgarh: Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Mayank Verma(w), Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare(c), Vikalp Tiwari, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mayank Yadav, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Ravi Kiran, Aditya Sarwate, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Singh, Mohit Raut, Prateek Yadav, Harsh Yadav, Harsh Sahu