Bournemouth Transfers: Cherries Bring In Bafode Diakite As Illia Zabarnyi's Replacement

Diakite joins in from Lille in Ligue 1
Bournemouth sold Illia Zabarnyi to PSG
Iraola's side have lost some key players this summer
Bafode Diakite has completed his move to Bournemouth, who have moved swiftly to replace Illia Zabarnyi.
Paris Saint-Germain sealed the €66m (£57.1m) acquisition of Zabarnyi on Tuesday.
Bournemouth already had a replacement for the centre-back lined up in the form of Diakite, who has joined from French club Lille in a deal worth a reported £34.6m (€40m).
The 24-year-old played 107 matches for Lille in all competitions and could be in line for his Cherries debut in the opening match of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Friday, with Andoni Iraoloa's team taking on reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield.
Diakite is the second-most expensive signing in Bournemouth's history, after Evanilson, who joined from Porto last year.
He played a part in 10 clean sheets for Lille last season, while registering second among his defensive team-mates for duels won (118), interceptions (27), clearances (96) and headed clearances (58).