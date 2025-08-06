Everton Transfers: Toffees Sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall From Chelsea For £25m

Everton have signed English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea.
Everton have confirmed the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea. Dewsbury-Hall, who has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, arrives on Merseyside for a reported initial £25m fee, which could rise to £29m inclusive of add-ons.
The 26-year-old made 36 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea after reuniting with former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge last summer.
Dewsbury-Hall started just two of his 13 Premier League outings for the Blues last season, but he played a starring role in Chelsea's Conference League success.
He registered six goal involvements (four goals, two assists) in the competition, a total only bettered by Enzo Fernandez and Christopher Nkunku (both eight) for Chelsea.
The midfielder also appeared five times at the Club World Cup, which included a 13-minute cameo in their 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.
Dewsbury-Hall is Everton's fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Carlos Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.
"I'm so, so excited to get started. Just sitting here in the stadium, it's unbelievable," Dewsbury-Hall told Everton's official website.
"I'm honestly very excited, my family's excited. There's a real buzz about this. It feels right for me.
"So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here.
"Everton's one of the biggest clubs in the country, and I think that in the next couple of years, the future is going to be bright.
"It was an easy decision in the end to come here and play for this club."
Everton boss David Moyes has regularly expressed his need for more additions ahead of the new season, with the Toffees continuing to try and bolster their squad.
Reports have suggested that Everton have had a bid rejected for Southampton's Tyler Dibling, with the offer believed to be around the £40m mark.
Saints are said to have set an asking price of £45m before add-ons, while Everton have also reportedly begun talks for a loan deal for Manchester City's Jack Grealish.