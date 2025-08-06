Everton Transfers: Toffees Sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall From Chelsea For £25m

Everton have paid £25m to Chelsea for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with potential add-ons taking the fee to £29m

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall lifting the FIFA Club World Cup for Chelsea. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Everton have signed English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea.

  • Everton have paid £25m, which can potentially rise to £29m, for Dewsbury-Hall.

  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made 16 appearances in the English Premier League for Chelsea last season, but only started two of those.

Everton have confirmed the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea. Dewsbury-Hall, who has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, arrives on Merseyside for a reported initial £25m fee, which could rise to £29m inclusive of add-ons. 

The 26-year-old made 36 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea after reuniting with former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Dewsbury-Hall started just two of his 13 Premier League outings for the Blues last season, but he played a starring role in Chelsea's Conference League success

He registered six goal involvements (four goals, two assists) in the competition, a total only bettered by Enzo Fernandez and Christopher Nkunku (both eight) for Chelsea. 

The midfielder also appeared five times at the Club World Cup, which included a 13-minute cameo in their 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final. 

Dewsbury-Hall is Everton's fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Carlos Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.

"I'm so, so excited to get started. Just sitting here in the stadium, it's unbelievable," Dewsbury-Hall told Everton's official website. 

"I'm honestly very excited, my family's excited. There's a real buzz about this. It feels right for me.

"So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here.

"Everton's one of the biggest clubs in the country, and I think that in the next couple of years, the future is going to be bright.

"It was an easy decision in the end to come here and play for this club."

Everton boss David Moyes has regularly expressed his need for more additions ahead of the new season, with the Toffees continuing to try and bolster their squad. 

Reports have suggested that Everton have had a bid rejected for Southampton's Tyler Dibling, with the offer believed to be around the £40m mark. 

Saints are said to have set an asking price of £45m before add-ons, while Everton have also reportedly begun talks for a loan deal for Manchester City's Jack Grealish. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance