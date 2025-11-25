Manchester United 0-1 Everton, Premier League: Dewsbury-Hall Stunner Helps Visitors Overcome Gueye Sending-Off

David Moyes enjoyed his first win as a visiting manager at Old Trafford in the Premier League on his 18th attempt (D4 L13), while it was Everton's first win at the ground since December 2013, when the Scot was at the United helm

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Evertons match-winner Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton's match-winner Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Everton ended Manchester United's five-game unbeaten run

  • It was the one-year anniversary of Ruben Amorim's first match in charge of United

  • United lost a Premier League game at home after seeing the opposition pick up a red card for the first time ever

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stunning strike earned 10-man Everton a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Everton had not won at Old Trafford since 2013, but despite Idrissa Gueye's 13th-minute red card, they held out for all three points and ended United's five-game unbeaten run.

Bruno Fernandes flashed a first-time shot wide of the far post, and the attempt prompted an argument between Gueye and Michael Keane, with the former shown a straight red card for violent conduct after striking his team-mate in the face.

Just 16 minutes later, David Moyes' side took the lead, with Dewsbury-Hall's bending effort from just outside the box hitting the back of the net despite Senne Lammens getting a hand to it.

United pushed for an equaliser, with Amad Diallo seeing an effort punched away in the first half, before Bryan Mbeumo was denied by a stretching Jordan Pickford after the break.

Joshua Zirkzee, in for the injured Benjamin Sesko, was also denied by Pickford, who made two more impressive stops to protect his clean sheet, while Matthijs de Ligt saw a late volley blocked as he failed to emulate his last-gasp heroics against Tottenham before the international break.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Old Trafford joy for Moyes

It was the one-year anniversary of Ruben Amorim's first match in charge of United, but it was the club's former boss who came out on top on Monday.

Moyes enjoyed his first win as a visiting manager at Old Trafford in the Premier League on his 18th attempt (D4 L13), while it was Everton's first win at the ground since December 2013, when the Scot was at the United helm.

Gueye's red card was Everton's 110th in the Premier League, the joint-most of any club along with Arsenal, while he was the first player to be sent off for fighting with a team-mate since Ricardo Fuller with Andy Griffin for Stoke City in December 2008 (v West Ham).

As for United, they lost a Premier League game at home after seeing the opposition pick up a red card for the first time ever as they failed to convert any of their 25 chances (six on target).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  3. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  5. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  3. Nowgam Kashmir Police Station Blast: Families And Houses Around The Area Become Collateral Damage

  4. Cyclone Senyar Update: System Intensifying Over Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rain Expected Across South India

  5. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  2. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  3. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  4. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  5. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

World News

  1. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  4. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  5. Malaysia To Ban Social Media For Under-16s From 2026 Amid Online Safety Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy