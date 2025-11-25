Manchester United 0-1 Everton, Premier League: Dewsbury-Hall Stunner Helps Visitors Overcome Gueye Sending-Off

Everton ended Manchester United's five-game unbeaten run
It was the one-year anniversary of Ruben Amorim's first match in charge of United
United lost a Premier League game at home after seeing the opposition pick up a red card for the first time ever
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stunning strike earned 10-man Everton a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.
Everton had not won at Old Trafford since 2013, but despite Idrissa Gueye's 13th-minute red card, they held out for all three points and ended United's five-game unbeaten run.
Bruno Fernandes flashed a first-time shot wide of the far post, and the attempt prompted an argument between Gueye and Michael Keane, with the former shown a straight red card for violent conduct after striking his team-mate in the face.
Just 16 minutes later, David Moyes' side took the lead, with Dewsbury-Hall's bending effort from just outside the box hitting the back of the net despite Senne Lammens getting a hand to it.
United pushed for an equaliser, with Amad Diallo seeing an effort punched away in the first half, before Bryan Mbeumo was denied by a stretching Jordan Pickford after the break.
Joshua Zirkzee, in for the injured Benjamin Sesko, was also denied by Pickford, who made two more impressive stops to protect his clean sheet, while Matthijs de Ligt saw a late volley blocked as he failed to emulate his last-gasp heroics against Tottenham before the international break.
Data Debrief: Old Trafford joy for Moyes
It was the one-year anniversary of Ruben Amorim's first match in charge of United, but it was the club's former boss who came out on top on Monday.
Moyes enjoyed his first win as a visiting manager at Old Trafford in the Premier League on his 18th attempt (D4 L13), while it was Everton's first win at the ground since December 2013, when the Scot was at the United helm.
Gueye's red card was Everton's 110th in the Premier League, the joint-most of any club along with Arsenal, while he was the first player to be sent off for fighting with a team-mate since Ricardo Fuller with Andy Griffin for Stoke City in December 2008 (v West Ham).
As for United, they lost a Premier League game at home after seeing the opposition pick up a red card for the first time ever as they failed to convert any of their 25 chances (six on target).