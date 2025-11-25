Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-EVE; In-Form Red Devils Host Toffees

Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: The Red Devils currently stand 10th with 18 points. Photo: File/AP

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 12 encounter between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday (November 25 as per India time). The Red Devils (10th with 18 points) will aim to continue their resurrection, eyeing a sixth consecutive undefeated Premier League game after their 1-3 loss to Brentford in September. Facing them are the 13th-placed Toffees (15 points), who seek back-to-back victories after the international break. Follow the live football score and updates from the EPL match.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Nov 2025, 01:32:50 am IST Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off! Everton get the game underway, kicking from left to right in the first half and Manchester United the other way. It is a special occasion for Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, who is celebrating his first anniversary as United manager.

25 Nov 2025, 01:30:02 am IST Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: Moments Away... The two teams stride out to the pitch and the customary pre-match rituals are done and dusted. Kick-off coming up very soon.

25 Nov 2025, 01:14:23 am IST Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: EVE Starting XI Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Coleman, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry. Substitutes: Travers, King, McNeil, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam. Tonight's Toffees to face @ManUtd! 🔵#MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/1HsKoA7RY5 — Everton (@Everton) November 24, 2025

25 Nov 2025, 01:12:45 am IST Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: MUN Starting XI Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Amad, Mbeumo, Zirkzee. Substitutes: Bayindir, Dalot, Martinez, Mount, Malacia, Ugarte, Heaven, Mainoo, Lacey. "I see the Stretford End arising!" ❤️‍🔥🔊 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2025