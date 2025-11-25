Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-EVE; In-Form Red Devils Host Toffees

Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: Ruben Amorim's men are eyeing a sixth consecutive undefeated Premier League game after their 1-3 loss to Brentford in September. Catch all the action from the matchday 12 fixture at Old Trafford

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 12 Updates
Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: The Red Devils currently stand 10th with 18 points. Photo: File/AP
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 12 encounter between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday (November 25 as per India time). The Red Devils (10th with 18 points) will aim to continue their resurrection, eyeing a sixth consecutive undefeated Premier League game after their 1-3 loss to Brentford in September. Facing them are the 13th-placed Toffees (15 points), who seek back-to-back victories after the international break. Follow the live football score and updates from the EPL match.
LIVE UPDATES

Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off!

Everton get the game underway, kicking from left to right in the first half and Manchester United the other way. It is a special occasion for Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, who is celebrating his first anniversary as United manager.

Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: Moments Away...

The two teams stride out to the pitch and the customary pre-match rituals are done and dusted. Kick-off coming up very soon.

Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: EVE Starting XI

Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Coleman, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry. 

Substitutes: Travers, King, McNeil, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam.

Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: MUN Starting XI

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Amad, Mbeumo, Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Dalot, Martinez, Mount, Malacia, Ugarte, Heaven, Mainoo, Lacey.

Manchester United Vs Everton Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 1:30am IST. The Manchester United vs Everton, English Premier League 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Published At:
