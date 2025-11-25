English Premier League: 10-Man Everton Beat Manchester United 1-0 Despite Gueye-Keane Incident

Everton beat Manchester United 1-0 on Tuesday (November 25, 2025) to slow the home team's recent revival in a Premier League game that will be remembered for an early red card shown to Everton's Idrissa Gueye for striking teammate Michael Keane. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored with a superb strike in the 29th minute, after which Everton were forced to defend their lead. United dominated the visiting 10 men in a one-sided second half but couldn't find a way past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. It was United’s first defeat since losing 3-1 at Brentford almost two months ago and the first time in 47 Premier League games that a visiting team has won at Old Trafford with 10 men.

Updated on:
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-Michael Keane
Everton's Michael Keane, center, celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-David Moyes
Everton's head coach David Moyes celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-Jack Grealish
Everton's Jack Grealish gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-
Manchester United's Mason Mount, left, takes a shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-Joshua Zirkzee
Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-Jordan Pickford
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves in front of Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, left, celebrates with Jack Grealish after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-Idrissa Gueye
Everton's Idrissa Gueye, third right, gets a red card from referee Tony Harrington during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
EPL 2025-26 Manchester United vs Everton-James Garner, Casemiro
Everton's James Garner, left, is challenged by Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
