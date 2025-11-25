English Premier League: 10-Man Everton Beat Manchester United 1-0 Despite Gueye-Keane Incident
Everton beat Manchester United 1-0 on Tuesday (November 25, 2025) to slow the home team's recent revival in a Premier League game that will be remembered for an early red card shown to Everton's Idrissa Gueye for striking teammate Michael Keane. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored with a superb strike in the 29th minute, after which Everton were forced to defend their lead. United dominated the visiting 10 men in a one-sided second half but couldn't find a way past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. It was United’s first defeat since losing 3-1 at Brentford almost two months ago and the first time in 47 Premier League games that a visiting team has won at Old Trafford with 10 men.
