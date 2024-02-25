Cricket

Saurashtra Vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarter-Final Report: R Sai Kishore-Powered TN Thrash Holders, Enter Semis After 7 Years

Tamil Nadu defeated defending champions Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs inside three days in their Ranji Trophy 2024, quart-final match at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

PTI

February 25, 2024

Tamil Nadu became the first team to enter the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2024, which will be played on March 2. Photo: X (TNCA)
Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore stole the spotlight, this time with the ball, as his four-wicket haul helped his side thrash Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in Coimbatore on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

As a result, TN became the first team to enter the semi-final this season, which will be played on March 2.

Resuming at the overnight score of 300 for 6 in their first innings, TN managed to add just 38 more to their total, with Ajith Ram staying unbeaten on 23.

However, TN managed to take a lead of 155 against Saurahstra's 183, thanks to some commendable knocks from Sai Kishore (60), Baba Indrajith (80) and Boopathi Kumar (65).

It was a collective effort from the visiting bowling unit, with everyone chipping in with wickets, barring Prerak Mankad, who was the most economical of the lot (1.00). Chirag Jani claimed three.

Saurashtra began their second innings on a nervous note, losing three wickets for 48 runs, with Sandeep Warrier getting two of their top-order batters out cheaply -- Harvik Desai (4) and Sheldon Jackson (2).

The pair of Cheteshwar Pujara (46) and Arpit Vasavada (20) managed to stitch a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket and tried to bring Saurashtra's innings somewhat back on track.

However, Mohamed Ali managed to get rid of Vasavada as the score read 103 for 4, before the floodgates were opened.

Saurashtra batters thereon were all dismissed for single-digit figures. Pujara, their highest scorer in this innings and this season, was the eighth wicket to fall at 111, with Sai Kishore, the competition's highest wicket-taker of the season, earning the prized wicket.

Eventually, the entire Saurashtra side were shot out for 122, handing the hosts their spot in the semi-final.

Besides Sai Kishore, who has an economy of 1.01, Warrier also provided great support in the TN bowling unit, capturing three wickets.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 183 & 122 in 75.4 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 46; Sai Kishore 4/27) lost to Tamil Nadu 338 (Baba Indrajith 80; Chirag Jani 3/22) by an innings and 33 runs.

