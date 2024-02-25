Mumbai Vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarter-Final: 41-Time Champions Take 57-Run Lead - Day 3 Report

Musheer Khan scored an unbeaten 203 in Mumbai's first innings of their Ranji Trophy 2024 quarter-final match against Baroda at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. Photo: BCCI Screengrab

