One of the doyen's of domestic cricket, Bengal's Manoj Tiwary said goodbye to his 'beloved 22 yards' after leading his state to a comprehensive win over Bihar in Ranji Trophy 2024. Photo: Screengrab (BCCI.tv)

One of the doyen's of domestic cricket, Bengal's Manoj Tiwary said goodbye to his 'beloved 22 yards' after leading his state to a comprehensive win over Bihar in Ranji Trophy 2024. Photo: Screengrab (BCCI.tv)