Tour Championship Golf: Fleetwood 'Excited For The Opportunity' To Make PGA Breakthrough

Tour Championship Golf: Fleetwood hit eight birdies on Friday to set the clubhouse target of 13 under at the season-ending event, though this was matched by Henley as he finished with successive birdies

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fleetwood holds a share of the lead in Atlanta
Fleetwood holds a share of the lead in Atlanta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tommy Fleetwood could end his wait for a first PGA title at the Tour Championship

  • Fleetwood holds a share of the lead with Russell Henley, after shooting 63 in the second round

  • Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy finds himself six shots behind on seven under - tied for seventh place with Shane Lowry - after posting 67 in round two

Tommy Fleetwood is "excited for the opportunity" to finally end his wait for a first PGA title at the Tour Championship.

The world number 10 holds a share of the lead with Russell Henley, after shooting 63 in the second round at East Lake in Atlanta.

Fleetwood hit eight birdies on Friday to set the clubhouse target of 13 under at the season-ending event, though this was matched by Henley as he finished with successive birdies.

The Englishman has recorded 30 top-five finishes without a victory on the PGA Tour, the highest tally of any player in the last 40 years.

However, he hopes the door will eventually open for him if he continues to put himself in contention.

"I actually feel like I've played very well when I have led the tournaments and been in contention," he said. "It's just I might not have got things right at the end.

"It's not like I've crashed and burned. It's just that I've not quite finished things off. The people that win the most are the guys that are in contention the most, and then they keep winning, of course.

"That's just what I want to do. That's where I want to be. I keep going. I love the buzz when I am in contention, and I'm just excited for the opportunity again."

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy finds himself six shots behind on seven under - tied for seventh place with Shane Lowry - after posting 67 in round two.

While the Masters champion wants to be further up the leaderboard, he believes he is in better shape than at last week's BMW Championship, where he finished tied-12th.

"I felt like I hit the ball pretty well [on Friday]. I just didn't take advantage of that good ball-striking," he added. "I played the first six holes well, a couple under, and then just got on the par train and couldn't get off it, even though I was giving myself some chances.

"I feel like I didn't get the most out of my round, but at the same time, I'm definitely hitting the ball better than I did last week. [There are] some positives.

"I'm a few shots further behind than I'd like going into the weekend, but pleased with the improvements that I've made from last week."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Due to Illness; Ankit Kumar To Lead North Zone - Report

  2. SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

  3. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  4. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  4. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  5. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  2. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  5. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala