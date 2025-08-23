Tour Championship Golf: Fleetwood 'Excited For The Opportunity' To Make PGA Breakthrough

Tommy Fleetwood could end his wait for a first PGA title at the Tour Championship
Fleetwood holds a share of the lead with Russell Henley, after shooting 63 in the second round
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy finds himself six shots behind on seven under - tied for seventh place with Shane Lowry - after posting 67 in round two
Tommy Fleetwood is "excited for the opportunity" to finally end his wait for a first PGA title at the Tour Championship.
The world number 10 holds a share of the lead with Russell Henley, after shooting 63 in the second round at East Lake in Atlanta.
Fleetwood hit eight birdies on Friday to set the clubhouse target of 13 under at the season-ending event, though this was matched by Henley as he finished with successive birdies.
The Englishman has recorded 30 top-five finishes without a victory on the PGA Tour, the highest tally of any player in the last 40 years.
However, he hopes the door will eventually open for him if he continues to put himself in contention.
"I actually feel like I've played very well when I have led the tournaments and been in contention," he said. "It's just I might not have got things right at the end.
"It's not like I've crashed and burned. It's just that I've not quite finished things off. The people that win the most are the guys that are in contention the most, and then they keep winning, of course.
"That's just what I want to do. That's where I want to be. I keep going. I love the buzz when I am in contention, and I'm just excited for the opportunity again."
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy finds himself six shots behind on seven under - tied for seventh place with Shane Lowry - after posting 67 in round two.
While the Masters champion wants to be further up the leaderboard, he believes he is in better shape than at last week's BMW Championship, where he finished tied-12th.
"I felt like I hit the ball pretty well [on Friday]. I just didn't take advantage of that good ball-striking," he added. "I played the first six holes well, a couple under, and then just got on the par train and couldn't get off it, even though I was giving myself some chances.
"I feel like I didn't get the most out of my round, but at the same time, I'm definitely hitting the ball better than I did last week. [There are] some positives.
"I'm a few shots further behind than I'd like going into the weekend, but pleased with the improvements that I've made from last week."