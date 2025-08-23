St Pauli 3-3 Borussia Dortmund Highlights, Bundesliga: Eric Smith Stunner Steals Thrilling Draw For Hosts

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Highlights, Bundesliga: There were five goals in the second half as the hosts twice came from behind to snatch a point from BVB. Catch the key updates from the 2025-26, matchday 1 fixture in the German league, as it happened

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Highlights, Bundesliga
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Highlights, Bundesliga: Adam Dzwigala, centre, and Serhou Guirassy, fight for the ball. Photo: AP
St Pauli's long-awaited return to the Bundesliga produced an instant classic as the hosts twice came from behind to snatch a morale-boosting 3-3 draw against Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday (August 23, 2025). Serhou Guirassy was the lone goal-scorer in the first half, but the second half sprang to life with Andreas Hountondji equalising, Waldemar Anton and Julian Brandt restoring Dortmund's lead and Danel Sinani, Eric Smith then drawing Pauli back level late in the match. Catch the highlights and key updates from the German league match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Hello There!

Good evening and welcome to every football lover out there who's joined us. We are back with another blog and this time it's the Bundesliga matchday 1 clash between St Pauli and Borussia Dortmund. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from BVB's campaign opener.

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10pm IST. The St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26 game will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: BVB Starting XI

Here is how Borussia Dortmund line up for the match:

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Kick-Off!

The Bundesliga clash kicks off at Millerntor-Stadion. Borussia Dortmund attacking from right to left and St Pauli from left to right in the first half. The two sides are understandably eager to commence their seasons positively and are thus closing each other down quickly when out of possession.

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-0 BVB

Dortmund enjoy the lion's share of the possession in the first 15 minutes. St Pauli let them have it, but try to offset that with a long ball to Houtondji in the 19th minute. BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pulls off a crucial save with his feet to deny the hosts a goal against the run of play.

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-1 BVB

Serhou Guirassy opens his 2025-26 account for Dortmund. The Guinea striker latches on to Sabitzer's cross and head it in in the 34th minute. 

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-1 BVB

Guirassy now misses out on a glorious chance to put Dortmund 2-0 ahead! Adeyemi is brought down by Smith in the danger area and a penalty is given. Guirassy steps up to take it and swings it into the right corner, but St Pauli 'keeper Vasilj guesses right and makes a superb save to deny the Dortmund striker in the 39th minute. 

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Half-Time Update

The first half ends with Dortmund ahead with a one-goal lead, which could have been two had Guirassy not missed a penalty. Both keepers have pulled off important saves, and it still is anybody's game. Let's see what transpires after the lemon break.

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-1 BVB

The players return to the pitch and the second half begins. Dortmund now kicking from left to right and St Pauli from right to left. BVB create an early chance and it takes an absolutely brilliant save from St Pauli custodian Vasilj to deny Brandt a goal soon after coming on for Adeyemi.

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 1-1 BVB

St Pauli find the equaliser! It's Andreas Hountondji who heads Sinani's cross into the Dortmund net in the 50th minute, and it's all square at Millerntor-Stadion now.

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 1-2 BVB

Dortmund are back in the lead courtesy a delightful move in the 67th minute. The ball exchanges several feet before landing in the way of centre-back Waldemar Anton, who strikes it powerfully into the far corner off a deflection.

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 1-3 BVB

Julian Brandt secures Dortmund's third goal. The substitute makes the most of Groß's long ball to finish beautifully and put the visitors on the doorstep of victory in the 74th minute.

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 2-3 BVB

St. Pauli pull one back in the 86th minute! Mane pulls Ceesay down in the box and Danel Sinani steps up to send Kobel the wrong way off the resulting penalty. Is there hope still for the hosts?

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 3-3 BVB

What a stunning goal from Eric Smith! After Waldemar Anton, it's another centre-back delivering the goods in the front, albeit from the opposition. St Pauli have magically found the equaliser in the 89th minute, and there is still some time left in the game courtesy stoppages. What's next?

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Full-Time Update

After nine tense minutes of added time, the match ends in a thrilling 3-3 stalemate. Momentum swung both sides' way through the course of the match, and St Pauli found the fight in the latter stages to net twice and force a draw against the mighty Dortmund.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Due to Illness; Ankit Kumar To Lead North Zone - Report

  2. SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says “At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed”

  4. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

  5. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala