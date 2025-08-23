St Pauli 3-3 Borussia Dortmund Highlights, Bundesliga: Eric Smith Stunner Steals Thrilling Draw For Hosts

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Hello There!
Good evening and welcome to every football lover out there who's joined us. We are back with another blog and this time it's the Bundesliga matchday 1 clash between St Pauli and Borussia Dortmund. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from BVB's campaign opener.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Start Time, Streaming
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: BVB Starting XI
Here is how Borussia Dortmund line up for the match:
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Kick-Off!
The Bundesliga clash kicks off at Millerntor-Stadion. Borussia Dortmund attacking from right to left and St Pauli from left to right in the first half. The two sides are understandably eager to commence their seasons positively and are thus closing each other down quickly when out of possession.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-0 BVB
Dortmund enjoy the lion's share of the possession in the first 15 minutes. St Pauli let them have it, but try to offset that with a long ball to Houtondji in the 19th minute. BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pulls off a crucial save with his feet to deny the hosts a goal against the run of play.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-1 BVB
Serhou Guirassy opens his 2025-26 account for Dortmund. The Guinea striker latches on to Sabitzer's cross and head it in in the 34th minute.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-1 BVB
Guirassy now misses out on a glorious chance to put Dortmund 2-0 ahead! Adeyemi is brought down by Smith in the danger area and a penalty is given. Guirassy steps up to take it and swings it into the right corner, but St Pauli 'keeper Vasilj guesses right and makes a superb save to deny the Dortmund striker in the 39th minute.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Half-Time Update
The first half ends with Dortmund ahead with a one-goal lead, which could have been two had Guirassy not missed a penalty. Both keepers have pulled off important saves, and it still is anybody's game. Let's see what transpires after the lemon break.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-1 BVB
The players return to the pitch and the second half begins. Dortmund now kicking from left to right and St Pauli from right to left. BVB create an early chance and it takes an absolutely brilliant save from St Pauli custodian Vasilj to deny Brandt a goal soon after coming on for Adeyemi.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 1-1 BVB
St Pauli find the equaliser! It's Andreas Hountondji who heads Sinani's cross into the Dortmund net in the 50th minute, and it's all square at Millerntor-Stadion now.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 1-2 BVB
Dortmund are back in the lead courtesy a delightful move in the 67th minute. The ball exchanges several feet before landing in the way of centre-back Waldemar Anton, who strikes it powerfully into the far corner off a deflection.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 1-3 BVB
Julian Brandt secures Dortmund's third goal. The substitute makes the most of Groß's long ball to finish beautifully and put the visitors on the doorstep of victory in the 74th minute.
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 2-3 BVB
St. Pauli pull one back in the 86th minute! Mane pulls Ceesay down in the box and Danel Sinani steps up to send Kobel the wrong way off the resulting penalty. Is there hope still for the hosts?
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 3-3 BVB
What a stunning goal from Eric Smith! After Waldemar Anton, it's another centre-back delivering the goods in the front, albeit from the opposition. St Pauli have magically found the equaliser in the 89th minute, and there is still some time left in the game courtesy stoppages. What's next?
St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Full-Time Update
After nine tense minutes of added time, the match ends in a thrilling 3-3 stalemate. Momentum swung both sides' way through the course of the match, and St Pauli found the fight in the latter stages to net twice and force a draw against the mighty Dortmund.