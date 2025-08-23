St Pauli 3-3 Borussia Dortmund Highlights, Bundesliga: Eric Smith Stunner Steals Thrilling Draw For Hosts

St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Highlights, Bundesliga: Adam Dzwigala, centre, and Serhou Guirassy, fight for the ball. Photo: AP

St Pauli's long-awaited return to the Bundesliga produced an instant classic as the hosts twice came from behind to snatch a morale-boosting 3-3 draw against Borussia Dortmund at Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday (August 23, 2025). Serhou Guirassy was the lone goal-scorer in the first half, but the second half sprang to life with Andreas Hountondji equalising, Waldemar Anton and Julian Brandt restoring Dortmund's lead and Danel Sinani, Eric Smith then drawing Pauli back level late in the match. Catch the highlights and key updates from the German league match, as it happened.

23 Aug 2025, 09:23:13 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Hello There! Good evening and welcome to every football lover out there who's joined us. We are back with another blog and this time it's the Bundesliga matchday 1 clash between St Pauli and Borussia Dortmund. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from BVB's campaign opener.

23 Aug 2025, 09:41:30 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Start Time The match kicks off at 10pm IST.

23 Aug 2025, 10:00:51 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: BVB Starting XI Here is how Borussia Dortmund line up for the match:

23 Aug 2025, 10:06:28 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Kick-Off! The Bundesliga clash kicks off at Millerntor-Stadion. Borussia Dortmund attacking from right to left and St Pauli from left to right in the first half. The two sides are understandably eager to commence their seasons positively and are thus closing each other down quickly when out of possession.

23 Aug 2025, 10:22:19 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-0 BVB Dortmund enjoy the lion's share of the possession in the first 15 minutes. St Pauli let them have it, but try to offset that with a long ball to Houtondji in the 19th minute. BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pulls off a crucial save with his feet to deny the hosts a goal against the run of play.

23 Aug 2025, 10:42:14 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-1 BVB Serhou Guirassy opens his 2025-26 account for Dortmund. The Guinea striker latches on to Sabitzer's cross and head it in in the 34th minute.

23 Aug 2025, 10:45:18 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-1 BVB Guirassy now misses out on a glorious chance to put Dortmund 2-0 ahead! Adeyemi is brought down by Smith in the danger area and a penalty is given. Guirassy steps up to take it and swings it into the right corner, but St Pauli 'keeper Vasilj guesses right and makes a superb save to deny the Dortmund striker in the 39th minute.

23 Aug 2025, 10:58:20 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Half-Time Update The first half ends with Dortmund ahead with a one-goal lead, which could have been two had Guirassy not missed a penalty. Both keepers have pulled off important saves, and it still is anybody's game. Let's see what transpires after the lemon break.

23 Aug 2025, 11:09:36 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 0-1 BVB The players return to the pitch and the second half begins. Dortmund now kicking from left to right and St Pauli from right to left. BVB create an early chance and it takes an absolutely brilliant save from St Pauli custodian Vasilj to deny Brandt a goal soon after coming on for Adeyemi.

23 Aug 2025, 11:17:30 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 1-1 BVB St Pauli find the equaliser! It's Andreas Hountondji who heads Sinani's cross into the Dortmund net in the 50th minute, and it's all square at Millerntor-Stadion now.

23 Aug 2025, 11:33:59 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 1-2 BVB Dortmund are back in the lead courtesy a delightful move in the 67th minute. The ball exchanges several feet before landing in the way of centre-back Waldemar Anton, who strikes it powerfully into the far corner off a deflection.

23 Aug 2025, 11:52:12 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 1-3 BVB Julian Brandt secures Dortmund's third goal. The substitute makes the most of Groß's long ball to finish beautifully and put the visitors on the doorstep of victory in the 74th minute.

23 Aug 2025, 11:54:17 pm IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 2-3 BVB St. Pauli pull one back in the 86th minute! Mane pulls Ceesay down in the box and Danel Sinani steps up to send Kobel the wrong way off the resulting penalty. Is there hope still for the hosts?

24 Aug 2025, 12:03:00 am IST St Pauli Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: STP 3-3 BVB What a stunning goal from Eric Smith! After Waldemar Anton, it's another centre-back delivering the goods in the front, albeit from the opposition. St Pauli have magically found the equaliser in the 89th minute, and there is still some time left in the game courtesy stoppages. What's next?