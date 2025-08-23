Arsenal Vs Leeds United Highlights, English Premier League: ARS 5-0 LEE; Gyokeres Nets Maiden EPL Goals In Five-Star Win

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Highlights, English Premier League: Bukayo Saka celebrates with Viktor Gyokeres, right, after scoring his side's second goal. Photo: AP

Arsenal bossed their English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 2 clash against Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday (August 23). It was a near-perfect display from Mikel Arteta's Gunners, who dominated the Whites from the get go to mount a 5-0 walloping. The 15-year-old Max Dowman impressed in his professional debut and Jurrien Timber, Viktor Gyokeres netted braces in the hosts' thumping victory, that took them to the top of the standings. Leeds, meanwhile, slumped to 11th (three points from two games) with the defeat. Catch the highlights and key updates from the EPL match, as it happened.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS Starting XI Here is how the Martin Odegaard-led Gunners line up for tonight's encounter with Leeds:



↩️ Timber in at right-back

🆕 Madueke makes full Arsenal Premier League debut

😤 Gyokeres leads the line



— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 23, 2025

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: LUFC Starting XI Pascal Struijk leads Leeds, who bring in Ilia Gruev for Ethan Ampadu and name new signing Noah Okafor on the bench.

23 Aug 2025, 09:57:55 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 14 meetings with Leeds in all competitions (W12 D2), winning each of the last six in a row. Leeds, meanwhile, have struggled at Emirates Stadium, losing 10 of their last 12 Premier League games there, with just two wins, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 visits.

23 Aug 2025, 10:03:42 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off! We are underway at a buzzing Emirates Stadium. Arsenal kicking from left to right and Leeds United from right to left in the first half. The home fans are expecting a dominant performance from the Gunners tonight, and the pressure is squarely on Mikel Arteta's men to deliver.

23 Aug 2025, 10:14:44 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 0-0 LEE Arsenal make a couple of dangerous early forays in the Leeds United box but are unable to find the definitive final touch. The visitors then return the favour and spend some time in Gunners' half.

23 Aug 2025, 10:32:16 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 0-0 LEE Martin Odegaard leaves the pitch and returns after suffering a shoulder injury from a foul. He went down at the time and eventually returned to his feet, but later decided to walk off and came back again to have another crack at playing on.

23 Aug 2025, 10:37:06 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 1-0 LEE Another game, another Arsenal goal from a setpiece. And it's off a corner at that, "the most inevitable thing in football right now" as described on air. Declan Rice's kick releases Jurrien Timber to head it in from the far end of the six-yard box. The Gunners go ahead in the 34th minute and Leeds have work to do.

23 Aug 2025, 10:47:52 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 1-0 LEE Martin Odegaard finally gives up and after two tries, decides to end his outing given the shoulder niggle. Ethan Nwaneri comes in for the Gunners' skipper.

23 Aug 2025, 10:50:45 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 2-0 LEE Bukayo Saka strikes at the stroke of half-time! Jurrien Timber lines up the assist and Saka smashes the ball into the back of the net from a tricky angle to beat Lucas Perri in the first minute of stoppage time.

23 Aug 2025, 10:53:38 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update The three minutes of added time come to an end and Arsenal head into the change room with a handy 2-0 lead at half-time. Leeds have it all to do in the second half and Saka's late goal might just inspire his teammates for more.

23 Aug 2025, 11:06:44 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 2-0 LEE The teams return from the mid-game interval and the second half gets underway at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal kicking from right to left and Leeds from left to right now.

23 Aug 2025, 11:14:27 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 3-0 LEE Viktor Gyokeres! A huge weight is lifted off the Swedish striker's shoulders as he overcomes an indifferent start to net his first-ever goal for Arsenal and in the Premier League. This is what he's known for: being on the prowl and terrorizing opposition defenders, which is what he does in the 48th minute to put Arsenal three goals to the good.

23 Aug 2025, 11:21:48 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 4-0 LEE Clinical as it gets. Arsenal make the most of a corner yet again to go 4-0 up in less than an hour of play. Jurrien Timber it is one more time, with his second headed goal of the game in the 57th minute. A VAR check follows but the goal stands and it's game over for Leeds.

23 Aug 2025, 11:40:31 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 4-0 LEE 15-year-old Max Dowman is on the pitch for his professional debut. The Hale End Academy prodigy conjures a chance for Arsenal, dribbling past a couple of Leeds defenders before taking a shot from distance. It flies over the bar, however.

23 Aug 2025, 11:59:06 pm IST Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 5-0 LEE Young Dowman wins Arsenal a penalty, and Gyokeres steps up to take it. The Swedish forward makes no mistake, drilling it into the right corner as the Gunners round off their five-star performance on the night in the fifth minute of added time.