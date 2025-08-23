Arsenal Vs Leeds United Highlights, English Premier League: ARS 5-0 LEE; Gyokeres Nets Maiden EPL Goals In Five-Star Win

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Highlights, English Premier League: 15-year-old Max Dowman made his professional debut and Jurrien Timber, Viktor Gyokeres netted braces in the Gunners' thumping victory. Catch the highlights from the matchday 2 fixture, as it happened at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Highlights, English Premier League Bukayo Saka
Arsenal Vs Leeds United Highlights, English Premier League: Bukayo Saka celebrates with Viktor Gyokeres, right, after scoring his side's second goal. Photo: AP
Arsenal bossed their English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 2 clash against Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday (August 23). It was a near-perfect display from Mikel Arteta's Gunners, who dominated the Whites from the get go to mount a 5-0 walloping. The 15-year-old Max Dowman impressed in his professional debut and Jurrien Timber, Viktor Gyokeres netted braces in the hosts' thumping victory, that took them to the top of the standings. Leeds, meanwhile, slumped to 11th (three points from two games) with the defeat. Catch the highlights and key updates from the EPL match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: Hello There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some spicy Premier League action this weekend. The Gunners host Leeds at the Emirates Stadium and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10pm IST. The Arsenal vs Leeds United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS Starting XI

Here is how the Martin Odegaard-led Gunners line up for tonight's encounter with Leeds:

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: LUFC Starting XI

Pascal Struijk leads Leeds, who bring in Ilia Gruev for Ethan Ampadu and name new signing Noah Okafor on the bench. Check out their line-up:

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 14 meetings with Leeds in all competitions (W12 D2), winning each of the last six in a row. Leeds, meanwhile, have struggled at Emirates Stadium, losing 10 of their last 12 Premier League games there, with just two wins, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 visits.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off!

We are underway at a buzzing Emirates Stadium. Arsenal kicking from left to right and Leeds United from right to left in the first half. The home fans are expecting a dominant performance from the Gunners tonight, and the pressure is squarely on Mikel Arteta's men to deliver.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 0-0 LEE

Arsenal make a couple of dangerous early forays in the Leeds United box but are unable to find the definitive final touch. The visitors then return the favour and spend some time in Gunners' half.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 0-0 LEE

Martin Odegaard leaves the pitch and returns after suffering a shoulder injury from a foul. He went down at the time and eventually returned to his feet, but later decided to walk off and came back again to have another crack at playing on.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 1-0 LEE

Another game, another Arsenal goal from a setpiece. And it's off a corner at that, "the most inevitable thing in football right now" as described on air. Declan Rice's kick releases Jurrien Timber to head it in from the far end of the six-yard box. The Gunners go ahead in the 34th minute and Leeds have work to do.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 1-0 LEE

Martin Odegaard finally gives up and after two tries, decides to end his outing given the shoulder niggle. Ethan Nwaneri comes in for the Gunners' skipper.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 2-0 LEE

Bukayo Saka strikes at the stroke of half-time! Jurrien Timber lines up the assist and Saka smashes the ball into the back of the net from a tricky angle to beat Lucas Perri in the first minute of stoppage time.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update

The three minutes of added time come to an end and Arsenal head into the change room with a handy 2-0 lead at half-time. Leeds have it all to do in the second half and Saka's late goal might just inspire his teammates for more.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 2-0 LEE

The teams return from the mid-game interval and the second half gets underway at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal kicking from right to left and Leeds from left to right now.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 3-0 LEE

Viktor Gyokeres! A huge weight is lifted off the Swedish striker's shoulders as he overcomes an indifferent start to net his first-ever goal for Arsenal and in the Premier League. This is what he's known for: being on the prowl and terrorizing opposition defenders, which is what he does in the 48th minute to put Arsenal three goals to the good.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 4-0 LEE

Clinical as it gets. Arsenal make the most of a corner yet again to go 4-0 up in less than an hour of play. Jurrien Timber it is one more time, with his second headed goal of the game in the 57th minute. A VAR check follows but the goal stands and it's game over for Leeds.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 4-0 LEE

15-year-old Max Dowman is on the pitch for his professional debut. The Hale End Academy prodigy conjures a chance for Arsenal, dribbling past a couple of Leeds defenders before taking a shot from distance. It flies over the bar, however.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: ARS 5-0 LEE

Young Dowman wins Arsenal a penalty, and Gyokeres steps up to take it. The Swedish forward makes no mistake, drilling it into the right corner as the Gunners round off their five-star performance on the night in the fifth minute of added time.

Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Score, English Premier League: Full-Time Update

The final whistle follows soon after Gyokeres' penalty, and Arsenal romp to a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United. It is a game where almost all boxes were ticked for Mikel Arteta, be it Gyokeres' goals, Max Dowman's sparkling debut or Jurrien Timber's finishing capabilities off corners.

Two wins in two then for Gunners, who climb to the top of the table with a goal difference of six (ahead of Tottenham, with a GD of +5). Leeds, meanwhile, slump to 11th (three points from two games) with the defeat.


