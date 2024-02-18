He made batting look ridiculously easy in the third innings, with a marauding double ton that included a world record-equalling 12 sixes. But Yashasvi Jaiswal feels Test cricket is "hard", and he is resolute about gritting it out. The 22-year-old was one of the architects of India's historic 434-run victory in the third Test against England in Rajkot. (As It Happened | More Cricket News)

The unbeaten double hundred (214 not out off 236 balls) was Jaiswal's second in as many Tests, and instrumental in steering India to a daunting 430 for 4 declared in their second innings, setting England a massive target of 557 runs.

The southpaw also entered the record books by hitting the highest number of sixes (22) in a Test series ever, with two matches still to go.