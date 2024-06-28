The eighth season of the highly successful Tamil Nadu Premier League is all set to kick off on July 5. (More Cricket News)
The eight-team event will be played across five venues in the state -- Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Chennai -- with the Qualifier 2 and final set to be held at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in the capital city on August 4.
The opening nine fixtures will be held at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem between July 5-11, followed by eight ties at Sri Ramakrishna College Ground in Coimbatore (July 13-18), six clashes at ICL Sankar Nagar Cricket Ground in Tirunelveli (July 20-24), seven encounters (including Qualifier 1 and Eliminator) at NPR College Ground in Dindigul (July 26-31).
There will be seven double-headers, with matches starting at 3.15 pm and 7.15 pm, while the playoffs will have a reserve day in place.
Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD, whereas FanCode will be streaming the games.
Among the notable players will be Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Varun Chakravarthy, Shahrukh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Washington Sundar and others.
TNPL 2024 squad list:
Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Arunachalam V, Ayyappan B, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Madankumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil S Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, Aswin Christ A, Abhishek Tanwar, Satish R, Shajahan M , Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddharth C.
Dindigul Dragons: Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.
Dream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Ajith Ram S, Anirudh Sita Ram, Buvaneshwaran P, Ganesh S, Karuppusamy A, Manikandan S, Mohammed Ali S, Radhakrishnan S, Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore R, Thangarasu Natarajan, Maan K Bafna, Anovankar, Ram Kumar, Jeevanantham, Amit Sathvik, Karthik Saran, Rohit R, Madhivanan M.
Nellai Royal Kings: Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.
Lyca Kovai Kings: Atheeq UR Rahman MA, Divakar R, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Hemcharan P, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Mohammed M, Mugilesh U, Om Prakash KM, Ram Arvindh R, Sachin B, Sai Sudharsan B, Shahrukh Khan M, Siddharth M, Sujay S, Suresh Kumar J, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V, Manish GR, Vignesh GV, Meeran Rahil Rahman.
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Ashwin M, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Kousik J, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Saravanan P, Sri Abisek AS, Swapnil K Singh, Washington Sundar MS, Chatruvedh NS, Sasidev. U, Alexander R, Kiran Akash, Ajay Chetan J, Karthik Manikandan VS, Akram Khan M.
SKM Salem Spartans: Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan.
Trichy Grand Cholas: Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.
Live streaming details of TNPL 2024:
When and where will the TNPL 2024 take place?
The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 will be played from July 5 to August 4, 2024, in Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch the broadcast of the TNPL 2024 in India?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch the live streaming of the TNPL 2024 in India?
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
