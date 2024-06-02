Cricket

Transition From IPL To T20 World Cup: Sai Sudharsan Says 'It's All About Managing The Pressure'

In IPL 2024, Sai Sudharsan came up with his best performance by being Gujarat Titans' highest run-scorer of the season, amassing 527 runs in 12 ties at a strike rate of 141.28, including a ton and two half-centuries

BCCI
Sai Sudharsan concluded his IPL 2024 with a total of 527 runs, he was the highest run scorer for Gujarat Titans. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

The recently concluded IPL has been big learning curve for young Sai Sudharsan, who has learnt that in white ball cricket, match situation is paramount as to how one can mould his innings. (More Cricket News)

In IPL 2024, he came up with his best performance by being Gujarat Titans' highest run-scorer of the season, amassing 527 runs in 12 ties at a strike rate of 141.28, including a ton and two half-centuries.

Speaking on his season, he credited IPL for helping him manage every innings, besides affirming that adapting to the conditions remains his prime focus.

Former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran - null
West Indies Want 'Special' World Cup Winning Feeling Again, Says Nicholas Pooran

BY Stats Perform

"There have been many learnings from this year's IPL. This was my first season where I played all the games (in a season). We have to learn how to manage a good and a bad innings. This year's IPL has taught me that," Sudharsan told PTI in an interaction on the sidelines of the TNCA Annual Day celebrations.

The young southpaw won the Bishnuram Medhi Trophy for being adjudged the 'TNCA Cricketer of the Year'.

Sudharsan, who has represented the Men in Blue in three One-Day Internationals, has been in commendable form since last season.

"We have been playing on and off. I also played for India A, and I feel adapting to the conditions and situation is more important, and that has always been my main focus," the youngster said.

Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma post India vs Bangladesh warm up match. - X/ @BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Pant, Hardik, Bowlers Prove Too Hot To Handle

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

Having scored 1,034 runs in 25 clashes at a strike rate of 139.17, GT will be desperate to keep him.

However, with the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025, it remains to be seen how the retention policies are laid out.

"We have a lot of time left for that (auction), so the thought about that can be given at the right time. Right now, I'm thinking more about my batting and more to work on the areas where I can get better, and the rest will take care of itself," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  2. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  3. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  4. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression
  2. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova, French Open: Women's No. 1 Cruises Into Roland Garros QFs
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  5. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six