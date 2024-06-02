Cricket

West Indies Want 'Special' World Cup Winning Feeling Again, Says Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran says West Indies are desperate to recapture the magic of 2012 and 2016 at this year's T20 World Cup, as they target a third title at the tournament

Former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran
info_icon

Nicholas Pooran says West Indies are desperate to recapture the magic of 2012 and 2016 at this year's T20 World Cup, as they target a third title at the tournament. (More Cricket News)

The Windies are one of only two teams, alongside England (2010 and 2022) to win multiple 20-over world crowns, having gone back-to-back when now-head coach Daren Sammy was captain in 2012 and 2016.

They will co-host this year's tournament alongside the United States, with Papua New Guinea their opponents for their opening Group C match on Sunday.

West Indies failed to advance beyond the first round when Pooran was skipper at the 2022 tournament, finishing bottom of a group containing Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland.

Pooran is no longer captain, having passed that honour onto Rovman Powell, but he is determined to play a part in bringing back the feel-good factor.

"Coming back in here after two years, everybody wants to get that special feeling we had when we won those two T20 World Cups," Pooran told ESPNcricinfo.

"I feel like everybody wants that moment again. They want to be a part of that winning feeling. Doing it in front of our fans is even more special."

Pooran's 1,848 T20I runs are the most accumulated by any player to make the Windies' squad for this year's World Cup, as are his 88 T20I matches played.

He is certain they have improved since the last edition of the tournament, adding: "We all have grown as players, as team-mates as well. 

"When we played in Australia where we didn't qualify, everyone was hurt. I resigned from captaincy after that. Everyone was hurt, but we are no longer that group of guys.

"We all know what's at stake here. We all know that we have an opportunity to redeem ourselves, to make our cricket fans in the Caribbean and our cricket fans all over the world proud of us. 

"This time around we are much better players as well. Most of our guys that play franchise cricket, they understand what is needed to be a professional."

Pooran enters the tournament after scoring 499 runs in this season's Indian Premier League for Lucknow Super Giants.

He scored those runs at a superb average of 62.37, which was the best mark achieved by any player, and had a strike-rate of 178.21, helped by smashing 36 sixes.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Flood Alert Issued For Kerala, Assam Due To Two Cyclonic Systems | Details
  2. Gujarat: Girl Serious As SUV Driven By Minor Boy Hits Her
  3. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
  4. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in | How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Completes 15 Years: Will Always Be Thankful For Him
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  4. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  5. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League Win 'The Best Night Of My Life' - Bellingham
  2. Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: Terzic 'Proud But Empty' After Champions League Final Defeat
  3. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Hosts Chip Away After Early Onslaught (CAN 66/2, 8 Overs)
  4. Champions League Final: Real Madrid's 15th Title Was Harder Than Expected - Carlo Ancelotti
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League Final: 'Legend' Kroos Hailed By Valverde
World News
  1. Every Nature Lover Must Visit These Countries For A Perfect 'Green' Holiday
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  4. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  5. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Sports Updates: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Highlights: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child